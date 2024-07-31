 Skip navigation
Terry McLaurin
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Baltimore Orioles v. Boston Red Sox
Orioles recall top-ranked prospect Holliday for his 2nd shot at the major leagues
Washington Commanders Training Camp
2024 Washington Commanders Fantasy Preview

nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240731.jpg
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_240731.jpg
Schauffele explains what gold medal means to him

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Terry McLaurin
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Baltimore Orioles v. Boston Red Sox
Orioles recall top-ranked prospect Holliday for his 2nd shot at the major leagues
Washington Commanders Training Camp
2024 Washington Commanders Fantasy Preview

nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240731.jpg
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_240731.jpg
Schauffele explains what gold medal means to him

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners

July 31, 2024 11:10 AM
Veteran MLB journalist Tom Verducci joins Dan Patrick to assess the fallout from MLB's trade deadline, highlighting which squads did the best and how he ranks the best teams in both leagues.
nbc_roto_medalswkd_240729.jpg
4:01
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
nbc_roto_chisholm_240729.jpg
3:50
Chisholm to rejuvenate ‘lifeless’ Yankees squad
nbc_dps_dponpeterose_240726.jpg
13:28
Rose documentary ‘is sad’ with a complex history
sethlugo.jpg
4:54
Lugo arguably the ‘fantasy baseball MVP’ so far
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
1:34
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins
nbc_roto_rwkodaisenai_240724.jpg
1:53
Concern for Senga’s ‘true talent’ after injury
nbc_roto_2ndhalfmlbbreakouts_240718.jpg
7:49
Breakout candidates for second half of MLB season
nbc_dps_jessecoleintv_240718.jpg
10:24
Savannah Bananas bring new showmanship to baseball
nbc_dps_toreylovullointerview_240717.jpg
14:44
Lovullo: Skenes is a ‘generational guy’
nbc_roto_rbs_dreamtrade_240717.jpg
3:17
Dream trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline
nbc_dps_mlballstargamerecap_240717.jpg
5:13
MLB All-Star Game was great, uniforms ‘terrible’
nbc_roto_rbs_alcyyoungfavorite_240717.jpg
3:52
Will Tigers trade Skubal at deadline?
