 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Hailie Deegan, AM Racing part ways
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Red-hot amateur Luke Clanton betting favorite for PGA Tour event
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_johndeere_240708.jpg
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic
nbc_dps_warriorsdynasty_240708.jpg
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty
nbc_nas_creditone_240708.jpg
Bowman ends 80-race drought, wins Grant Park 165

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Hailie Deegan, AM Racing part ways
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Red-hot amateur Luke Clanton betting favorite for PGA Tour event
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_johndeere_240708.jpg
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic
nbc_dps_warriorsdynasty_240708.jpg
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty
nbc_nas_creditone_240708.jpg
Bowman ends 80-race drought, wins Grant Park 165

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lunch Money: Rangers ML, Sale under Ks

July 8, 2024 12:00 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their best bets of the day, including a wager on the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels and Chris Sale to throw under 6.5 strikeouts.
Up Next
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240705.jpg
1:32
Lunch Money: Skenes over Ks, Mbappé over shots
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbbrookslee_240703.jpg
3:31
Lee a prospect to ‘stash’ with Lewis injury
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwkylehigashioka_240703.jpg
2:56
Higashioka ‘on the radar’ in fantasy
Now Playing
dean_kremer.jpg
2:51
Kremer could be useful for fantasy contenders
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwshanebaz_240703.jpg
3:06
Time to ‘scoop’ Baz after Rays call up pitcher
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholdropsite_240703.jpg
7:22
Add, Hold, Drop: Time to move on from Montgomery
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240703.jpg
1:32
Lunch Money: Set sights to Cruz, Devers
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_miranda_240701.jpg
2:33
Fantasy managers have been ‘slow’ to add Vientos
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_phillyil_240701.jpg
4:59
Do Phillies IL moves benefit anyone on the team?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_jameswood_240701.jpg
3:51
Wood could be an ‘impact player’ immediately
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240701.jpg
1:39
Lunch Money: Rockies ML, Portugal over corners
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240628.jpg
2:02
Lunch Money: Reynolds under hits, Brazil best bets
Now Playing