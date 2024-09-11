Domínguez is worth rostering down the stretch

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence jump in front of sign.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Round 2, Texas Motor Speedway by the numbers: Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 2: Sam Darnold has finally arrived
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
Big questions for U.S. and European teams entering 2024 Solheim Cup

Top Clips

nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
nbc_gt_jimmyfallonsegment_240911.jpg
Fallon previews golf match vs. DJ Khaled
nbc_gt_rahmannouncement_240911.jpg
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence jump in front of sign.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Round 2, Texas Motor Speedway by the numbers: Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 2: Sam Darnold has finally arrived
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
Big questions for U.S. and European teams entering 2024 Solheim Cup

Top Clips

nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
nbc_gt_jimmyfallonsegment_240911.jpg
Fallon previews golf match vs. DJ Khaled
nbc_gt_rahmannouncement_240911.jpg
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Domínguez is worth rostering down the stretch

September 11, 2024 03:11 PM
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez and why he's worth adding to your fantasy baseball roster for the final month of the season.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbsplayerstowatch_240911.jpg
3:37
Walker among fantasy players to watch in September
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballcubshitters_240904.jpg
2:53
Schedule offers reasons to add a few Cubs hitters
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballjacobdegrom_240904.jpg
3:28
What deGrom’s potential comeback means in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballwhitesox_240904.jpg
4:33
Where do White Sox rank among worst teams ever?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_240829.jpg
12:42
Royals, Mariners winning ‘war of attrition’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_diamondbacks_240828.jpg
3:24
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
Now Playing
USATSI_24024838.jpg
3:51
Mets have been ‘patient’ with Nimmo in lineup
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_dylancrews_240828.jpg
3:32
Crews could be a solid ‘upside stash’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_dps_judge_240828.jpg
5:39
Kay: Judge having a better season than Ohtani
Now Playing
nbc_dps_darrenrovellinterview_240826.jpg
9:21
Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sold for $24 million
Now Playing
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_240823.jpg
17:56
Votto tells of the moment he decided to retire
Now Playing
nbc_dps_alleiterinterview_240822.jpg
12:57
Leiter: Judge’s incredible season not a surprise
Now Playing