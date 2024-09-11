Watch Now
Domínguez is worth rostering down the stretch
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez and why he's worth adding to your fantasy baseball roster for the final month of the season.
Walker among fantasy players to watch in September
Walker among fantasy players to watch in September
Eric Samulski names some players he's watching toward the end of the regular season from a fantasy baseball perspective, including DL Hall, Jordan Walker and Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Schedule offers reasons to add a few Cubs hitters
Schedule offers reasons to add a few Cubs hitters
James Schiano posits some Chicago Cubs hitters to look into adding for fantasy baseball as the team's schedule clears up.
What deGrom's potential comeback means in fantasy
What deGrom's potential comeback means in fantasy
Eric Samulski and James Schiano discuss Jacob deGrom's potential return for the Texas Rangers and break down what fantasy value the four-time All-Star brings this late in the season.
Where do White Sox rank among worst teams ever?
Where do White Sox rank among worst teams ever?
Eric Samulski and James Schiano discuss the Chicago White Sox's "comically bad" season in 2024, questioning where the squad ranks on the list of worst MLB teams ever.
Royals, Mariners winning 'war of attrition'
Royals, Mariners winning 'war of attrition'
Tom Verducci joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest news around the league, including the Chicago White Sox's struggles and the Kansas City Royals' dramatic turnaround.
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the latest performances and fantasy value of Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Ryne Nelson, Jordan Montgomery, Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt.
Mets have been 'patient' with Nimmo in lineup
Mets have been 'patient' with Nimmo in lineup
The Rotoworld Baseball Show crew breaks down whether to hold on to New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo and Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan in your fantasy baseball team.
Crews could be a solid 'upside stash' in fantasy
Crews could be a solid 'upside stash' in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Dylan Crews' fantasy upside with the Washington Nationals, explaining which types of rosters the LSU product would fit best with.
Kay: Judge having a better season than Ohtani
Kay: Judge having a better season than Ohtani
Michael Kay of YES Network, and host of The Michael Kay Show, chats with Dan Patrick about the greatness of Aaron Judge, his season vs. Shohei Ohtani's, whether the Yankees will win the Juan Soto sweepstakes and more.
Ruth's 'called shot' jersey sold for $24 million
Ruth's 'called shot' jersey sold for $24 million
Darren Rovell joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest news in the growing market of sports memorabilia, as Babe Ruth's 'called shot' jersey recently sold for $24.12 million in auction.
Votto tells of the moment he decided to retire
Votto tells of the moment he decided to retire
The recently retired Joey Votto tells Dan Patrick about the moment he decided to step aside from MLB, his final season with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, reflections from his Cincinnati Reds career and more.
Leiter: Judge's incredible season not a surprise
Leiter: Judge's incredible season not a surprise
Al Leiter tells Dan Patrick that Aaron Judge's historic season with the New York Yankees has been amazing but not surprising, before the two get into the state of MLB pitching and a possible six-inning starter minimum.