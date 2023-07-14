Olney: Few teams are viable contenders for Ohtani

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 13
Kwiatkowski wins mountaintop Tour stage, Pogacar cuts into Vingegaard’s lead with late attack
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
NCAA women’s basketball committee discusses possible expansion of 68-team field, nothing imminent

Top Clips

nbc_golf_davanteadamsintv_230714.jpg
Adams learning golf composure from Rice
nbc_golf_stephcurryputt_230714.jpg
Curry drains wild putt at American Century Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_scottishopenrd2_230714.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 13
Kwiatkowski wins mountaintop Tour stage, Pogacar cuts into Vingegaard’s lead with late attack
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
NCAA women’s basketball committee discusses possible expansion of 68-team field, nothing imminent

Top Clips

nbc_golf_davanteadamsintv_230714.jpg
Adams learning golf composure from Rice
nbc_golf_stephcurryputt_230714.jpg
Curry drains wild putt at American Century Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_scottishopenrd2_230714.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Olney: Few teams are viable contenders for Ohtani

July 14, 2023 02:07 PM
ESPN senior writer Buster Olney joins Dan Patrick to discuss which teams would be suitable partners for Shohei Ohtani, what the right move for the Angels would be and his MLB World Series pick.
Up Next
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
2:45
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ohtanitrade_230713.jpg
3:31
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mlballstargamerecap_230712.jpg
11:24
Patrick: MLB ASG is not what it used to be
Now Playing
nbc_dps_johnnybenchinterview_230712.jpg
16:12
Bench discusses steroids, most talented player
Now Playing
MPX_SHOHEI.jpg
3:25
Ohtani trade destinations debate: Yankees, Dodgers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_230710.jpg
11:08
Passan: Trading Ohtani at deadline is right move
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_extendedhl_230709.jpg
6:16
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_meneseshr_v2_230709.jpg
0:25
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_garrethr_230709.jpg
0:30
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_domsmithhr_230709.jpg
0:32
Smith hits home run against the Rangers in the 5th
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_eovaldiinterview_230709.jpg
6:00
Eovaldi Mic’d up: His decision to join the Rangers
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_seagercatch_230709.jpg
0:13
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
Now Playing