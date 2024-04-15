Watch Now
Lorenzen, Butto are intriguing deep league pickups
The Rotoworld Baseball Show reviews whether fantasy managers should consider adding Michael Lorezen and José Butto, who is fresh off a nine-strikeout performance against the Royals.
Miller needs to be rostered while on IL
The Rotoworld Baseball Show analyzes Bobby Miller's injury and why you need to keep the Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher on your fantasy baseball roster while he's sidelined.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Pick up Kopech
Eric Samulski highlights Michael Kopech as a high performer on a bad White Sox team as an add while making the case to cut bait on the Rangers' Josh Jung.
Now is a great time to buy low on Rangers’ Carter
The results haven't been there for Evan Carter yet this season, but Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski see enough in the metrics to make now a great time to try to buy low on the Texas Rangers' young outfielder.
Arrighetti, Butto are streaming options in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski see the promoted Spencer Arrighetti and José Butto as streaming options in fantasy baseball, and they're worried about Framber Valdez's status given the vague information out of Houston.
Set reasonable fantasy expectations for Holliday
Eric Samulski is excited about Jackson Holliday's MLB promotion by the Baltimore Orioles and cautions fantasy baseball managers to set reasonable expectations out of the gate for the talented 20-year-old.
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?
Off to a slow start offensively to begin the season, veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt could struggle to generate enough runs and RBI production to keep him among fantasy's top-10 first basemen.
Kjerstad not worth stashing yet with uncertain ETA
Heston Kjerstad has put his name back on fantasy radars thanks to a blazing start this year in Triple-A, but managers shouldn't overreact by rushing to stash the talented 25-year-old.
Why Donovan, Turang offer value as waiver adds
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski highlights Brandon Donovan and Brice Turang as intriguing hitters to add off of the waiver wire, with Donovan showing power growth and Turang offering upside in speed.
What’s to blame for rash of pitcher injuries?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski advise dropping Shane Bieber and Eury Perez in fantasy baseball but waiting another week on Spencer Strider, before they discuss what's responsible for MLB's wave of pitcher injuries.
Gray, Lodolo returns are intriguing in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the upcoming returns of Sonny Gray, Nick Lodolo and Aaron Ashby while looking at potential waiver wire pickups in fantasy baseball.
Gausman not a concern, still a top fantasy pitcher
Kevin Gausman has had a couple scares early on, but he's not a concern yet and remains one of MLB's top fantasy baseball pitchers moving forward.