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MLB: Game Two-Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Astros vs. Dodgers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 4
Tarik Skubal
Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to have elbow surgery to remove loose bodies
Sabrina Ionescu
Sabrina Ionescu dodges significant injury after scary ankle roll, out for at least 2 weeks

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Nailor set for more featured role with Raiders
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Chargers rookie Thompson draws comparisons to Hill
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Aces trail only Liberty in WNBA title odds

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MLB: Game Two-Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Astros vs. Dodgers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 4
Tarik Skubal
Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to have elbow surgery to remove loose bodies
Sabrina Ionescu
Sabrina Ionescu dodges significant injury after scary ankle roll, out for at least 2 weeks

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jalennailor_260504.jpg
Nailor set for more featured role with Raiders
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Chargers rookie Thompson draws comparisons to Hill
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Aces trail only Liberty in WNBA title odds

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Acuna's IL stint not a glaring red flag

May 4, 2026 01:28 PM
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 10-day IL designation is not a major area of concern for Eric Samulski.

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