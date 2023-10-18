 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanint_231011.jpg
ZOZO Championship: Rickie Fowler is a great option in Japan.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
GOLF: SEP 23 LIV Golf Chicago
Mickelson: Expect more PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf
Horse Racing: 36th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_231018.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL players in the Olympics
nbc_pftpm_richardsoninjury_231018.jpg
How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative
nbc_pftpm_nflfanfights_231018.jpg
Florio: NFL is ‘failing to protect’ fans at games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanint_231011.jpg
ZOZO Championship: Rickie Fowler is a great option in Japan.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
GOLF: SEP 23 LIV Golf Chicago
Mickelson: Expect more PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf
Horse Racing: 36th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_231018.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL players in the Olympics
nbc_pftpm_richardsoninjury_231018.jpg
How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative
nbc_pftpm_nflfanfights_231018.jpg
Florio: NFL is ‘failing to protect’ fans at games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Schwarber, Phillies dominate Diamondbacks

October 18, 2023 02:28 PM
The Dan Patrick Show breaks down the Kyle Schwarber's two home run performance in the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS Game 2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
nbc_dps_diamondbacksdodgersrecap_231012.jpg
10:56
MLB playoff format is not to blame for early exits
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_231012.jpg
17:31
Votto is done talking about Astros scandal
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_231006.jpg
14:56
Votto: ‘I want to play at least one more year’
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_230926.jpg
10:23
LAD’s Roberts: New rules making game more dynamic
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_230920.jpg
9:35
Passan expects Ohtani to pitch again after surgery
nbc_dps_bryceharperhofdebate_230831.jpg
3:54
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
nbc_dps_dponronaldacunajrfanincident_230829.jpg
10:09
Fans should expect to be taken down on the field
nbc_yahoo_jacksonholliday_230822.jpg
0:59
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
nbc_yahoo_stonegarrett_230822.jpg
0:59
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
nbcs_yahoo_marte_230822.jpg
1:02
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
nbc_yahoo_kyleharrison_230822.jpg
1:03
Best to stay away from Harrison in fantasy
nbcs_yahoo_means_230822.jpg
1:01
Means should be stashed in fantasy leagues
