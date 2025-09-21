 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire
Results, points, playoff standings after New Hampshire as Ryan Blaney takes win
NCAA Football: Florida at Miami
Miami jumps to No. 2 behind Ohio State in AP Top 25; Oklahoma moves into top 10
NCAA Football: Sam Houston State at Texas
Texas, Oklahoma would meet again in CFP’s first round on mock bracket based on AP Top 25 poll

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_lmp2winintv_250921.jpg
TDS Racing drove ‘a perfect race’ at Indianapolis
nbc_imsa_gtdprowinintv_250921.jpg
Indy a ‘rollercoaster race’ for GTD Pro winners
nbc_imsa_gtdwinintv_250921.jpg
Indy win ‘a dream come true’ for Inception Racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire
Results, points, playoff standings after New Hampshire as Ryan Blaney takes win
NCAA Football: Florida at Miami
Miami jumps to No. 2 behind Ohio State in AP Top 25; Oklahoma moves into top 10
NCAA Football: Sam Houston State at Texas
Texas, Oklahoma would meet again in CFP’s first round on mock bracket based on AP Top 25 poll

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_lmp2winintv_250921.jpg
TDS Racing drove ‘a perfect race’ at Indianapolis
nbc_imsa_gtdprowinintv_250921.jpg
Indy a ‘rollercoaster race’ for GTD Pro winners
nbc_imsa_gtdwinintv_250921.jpg
Indy win ‘a dream come true’ for Inception Racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
New Hampshire

Watch Now

Best Cup driver audio from NHMS playoff race

September 21, 2025 06:12 PM
Relive the best sights and sounds from the NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_bell_250921.jpg
01:06
Bell ‘didn’t have the pace’ to contend at NHMS
nbc_nas_jgrdiscuss_250921.jpg
02:26
Hamlin-Gibbs run-in ‘a turning point’ for JGR
nbc_nas_berry_250921.jpg
01:26
Berry able to ‘keep Blaney honest’ in closing laps
nbc_nas_hamlin_250921.jpg
01:24
Hamlin explains contact with Gibbs at NHMS
nbc_nas_byron_250921.jpg
01:28
Byron able to ‘stack runs’ for third at NHMS
nbc_nas_blaney_250921.jpg
02:17
Blaney holds off Berry to win Round of 12 opener
nbc_nas_gibbshamlin_250921.jpg
03:18
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
nbc_nas_harrisonnh_250920.jpg
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
nbc_nas_trucksnhracehl_250920.jpg
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
sales_nas_creditone_newhampshire_250919.jpg
02:41
Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire
nbc_nas_nhplayoffspromo_250915.jpg
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250913.jpg
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250913.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_250913.jpg
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_nas_cindricintrv_250913.jpg
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
nbc_nas_bellintrv_250913.jpg
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250912.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
sales_nas_creditone_bristol_250911.jpg
03:01
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_250911.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol
nbc_nas_bristolplayoffspromo_250908.jpg
30
Four drivers face playoff elimination at Bristol
hamlin_wwtr.jpg
22:30
NASCAR Cup drivers recap WWT Raceway playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250907.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio, WWT Raceway playoff race

Latest Clips

nbc_imsa_lmp2winintv_250921.jpg
01:25
TDS Racing drove ‘a perfect race’ at Indianapolis
nbc_imsa_gtdprowinintv_250921.jpg
01:00
Indy a ‘rollercoaster race’ for GTD Pro winners
nbc_imsa_gtdwinintv_250921.jpg
01:46
Indy win ‘a dream come true’ for Inception Racing
nbc_imsa_gtpwinintv_250921.jpg
01:28
Cadillac secure ‘huge’ endurance win at Indy
nbc_nfl_phihurtspresser_250921.jpg
58
Hurts: Eagles showed they ‘win in multiple ways’
nbc_nfl_minkocpresser_250921.jpg
01:00
O’Connell: Darrisaw is ‘juice’ that elevated team
Jordan_and_Jalen_FT_site.jpg
01:12
FNIA FaceTime: Hurts ‘knew’ Davis would make play
nbc_nfl_TBBowles_250921.jpg
20
Bowles offers reaction to blocked kick-turned-TD
javonte_williams.jpg
02:34
Hampton, Williams lead Week 3’s anytime TD parlay
nbc_pl_mw5allgoals_250921.jpg
12:54
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
01:17
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
01:29
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
03:28
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City
nbc_pl_fanfestfaves_250921.jpg
02:40
Best moments from the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_arsmc_250921.jpg
10:42
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man City Matchweek 5
nbc_ffhh_dkpickuplines_250921.jpg
03:03
Robinson, Boutte bets go head-to-head in Week 3
nbc_pl_arsmcpostgame_250921.jpg
03:46
Takeaways from Arsenal’s tense draw with Man City
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250921.jpg
01:40
Martinelli chips Donnarumma to bring Arsenal level
nbc_imsa_michelinfeature_250921.jpg
46
IMSA endurance racing leads to pit road pressure
nbc_golf_fedexfr_250921.jpg
04:39
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season
nbc_pl_sunavlhl_250921.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Aston Villa MWK 5
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250921.jpg
01:24
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bounew_250921.jpg
07:44
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_twogamepostgame_250921.jpg
02:19
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250921.jpg
01:08
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250921.jpg
01:14
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland
oly_atm5k_worlds_final_digihit_250921.jpg
03:30
US wins men’s 5K at worlds for 1st time since ’07
nbc_pl_sunmandavaredcard_250921.jpg
01:33
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
01:54
US men’s 4x100 team reviews exchanges after silver
oly_atw4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
02:08
U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team breaks down handoffs