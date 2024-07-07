Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SVG July 7.png
Chicago favorite Shane van Gisbergen out after getting caught in Chase Briscoe crash
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Davis Thompson sets scoring record, wins first PGA Tour event at John Deere Classic
Pato%20O_Ward%20-%20Honda%20Indy%20200%20at%20Mid-Ohio%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Owens_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m111579.jpg
IndyCar’s Pato O’Ward gets a victory he can actually celebrate in first race with the Hybrid Engine

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_ctpaninterview_240707.jpg
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SVG July 7.png
Chicago favorite Shane van Gisbergen out after getting caught in Chase Briscoe crash
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Davis Thompson sets scoring record, wins first PGA Tour event at John Deere Classic
Pato%20O_Ward%20-%20Honda%20Indy%20200%20at%20Mid-Ohio%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Owens_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m111579.jpg
IndyCar’s Pato O’Ward gets a victory he can actually celebrate in first race with the Hybrid Engine

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_ctpaninterview_240707.jpg
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race

July 7, 2024 06:31 PM
Chase Briscoe bumped Shane van Gisbergen and sent him into the wall at the Chicago Street Course, knocking last year's winner out of the NASCAR Cup Series' rainy Grant Park 165.
Up Next
nbc_nas_briscoesvg_240707.jpg
2:06
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonhamlin_240707.jpg
6:15
Hamlin, Larson dissect budding rivalry
Now Playing
saucynuggs.jpg
1:39
van Gisbergen’s car gets Saucy Nuggs treatment
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganowolfeintv_240706.jpg
4:08
Inside Logano and Wolfe’s working relationship
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitychicago_240706.jpg
16:13
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_240706.jpg
2:11
Xfinity race at Chicago ‘a blast’ for Larson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gisbergen_240706.jpg
1:29
van Gisbergen punts rugby ball after Chicago win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbs_240706.jpg
1:17
Gibbs: ‘Too loose’ in Xfinity race at Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cup_qaulifying_240706__792966.jpg
6:03
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
Now Playing
svg9102.jpg
6:06
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicagov2_240704.jpg
1:32
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chicagopreview_240703.jpg
3:37
NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chicago23insidelook_240701.jpg
3:00
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_stg2nashvilleembedded_240701.jpg
24:34
Behind the scenes during Cup race at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditonettf_240630.jpg
3:03
Logano fuel saves his way to Cup win at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nashvillehl_240630.jpg
19:48
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_240630.jpg
1:56
Hamlin: Multiple OT restarts is ‘just part of it’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonintv_240630.jpg
1:54
Larson ‘disappointed’ despite salvaging a top ten
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickintv_240630.jpg
0:46
Reddick ‘didn’t get the job done’ at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganointv_240630.jpg
2:01
Logano ‘out of breath’ after Cup Nashville win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonbusch_240630.jpg
2:30
Cup field bottlenecks after Larson runs out of gas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lastcrash_240630.jpg
2:25
Big crash ensues after Larson catches Chastain
Now Playing
kes.jpg
2:24
Keselowski wrecks racing Dillon at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellcrash_240630.jpg
1:28
Bell’s dominance in Nashville ends after spin
Now Playing
nbc_nas_tenlottery250hl_240629.jpg
13:04
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nemechekintvv2_240629.jpg
1:12
Nemechek capitalizes to win Xfinity Nashville race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_240629.jpg
0:53
Smith ‘won’t complain’ about second at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jesseloveintv_240629.jpg
1:09
Love battles the Nashville heat to place third
Now Playing
berry.jpg
13:37
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_dannyhamlininterview_240629.jpg
0:47
Hamlin wins pole for Cup Series race at Nashville
Now Playing