 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250
Competitors express displeasure in the racing at end of Martinsville Xfinity event
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Ilia Malinin repeats as world figure skating champion with 6 quadruple jumps
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025
2025 World Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_moto_beaumerintv_250329.jpg
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
nbc_moto_haidendeeganintv_250329.jpg
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
nbc_moto_daviesintv_250329.jpg
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250
Competitors express displeasure in the racing at end of Martinsville Xfinity event
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Ilia Malinin repeats as world figure skating champion with 6 quadruple jumps
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025
2025 World Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_moto_beaumerintv_250329.jpg
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
nbc_moto_haidendeeganintv_250329.jpg
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
nbc_moto_daviesintv_250329.jpg
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW

March 29, 2025 09:30 PM
Watch the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 on Saturday, April 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.

Related Videos

craftsmanblueridge.jpg
09:58
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250324.jpg
02:41
Bowman, Hamlin break down what happened in Miami
nbc_nas_cupmiami_250323.jpg
16:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead
nbc_nas_xfinitymiami_250322.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Miami on The CW
nbc_nas_trucksmiamiv2_250321.jpg
12:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead
nbc_nas_cupvegas_v2_250316.jpg
16:30
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_nascar_lasvegas_250315.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_nas_trucksvegas_250314.jpg
10:28
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_bell4peat_250310.jpg
01:00
Bell on cusp of first Cup Series 4-peat since 2007
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250309.jpg
02:43
Hamlin, Larson react to Bell’s win at Phoenix
nbc_nas_phxhl_250309.jpg
16:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
xfin_phoenix.jpg
09:46
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Phoenix on The CW
nbc_nas_ew_powersteering_250306.jpg
01:58
Ever Wonder: Which race cars have power steering?
nbc_nas_cotahl_250302.jpg
16:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
nbc_nas_xfinity_fochealth250hl_250301.jpg
08:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at COTA on The CW
nbc_nas_cotafavcomp_250227.jpg
03:32
Analyzing favorites at Circuit of The Americas

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_beaumerintv_250329.jpg
23
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
nbc_moto_haidendeeganintv_250329.jpg
46
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
nbc_moto_daviesintv_250329.jpg
48
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’
nbc_moto_marchbanksintv_250329.jpg
51
Marchbanks ‘needed’ podium finish at Seattle
nbc_horseracing_floridarecap_250329.jpg
02:25
Tappan Street ‘more giving’ in Florida Derby win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
nbc_horseracing_arkderbyrecap_250329.jpg
02:30
Sandman ‘put it all together’ in Arkansas Derby
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_horseracing_arkansasderby_250329.jpg
06:18
Casse’s Sandman earns 2025 Arkansas Derby victory
nbc_horseracing_floridaderby_250329.jpg
05:01
Tappan Street surges to Florida Derby win
nbc_golf_texasrd3hl_250329.jpg
11:09
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
nbc_rugby_walesvsengland_250329.jpg
15:19
Six Nations highlights: Wales 12, England 67
nbc_rugby_franacevscotland_250329.jpg
14:20
Six Nations highlights: France 38, Scotland 15
nbc_cyc_voltastage6hl_250328.jpg
19:43
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6
nbc_cyc_quinnsimmonsintv_250329.jpg
01:49
Simmons reflects on ‘strange’ Stage 6 Volta win
nbc_cyc_voltastage6finish_250329.jpg
10:11
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6 finish
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
oly_fswom_malinintorico_250328.jpg
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
03:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
oly_fswom_alysaliuworldchamp_250328.jpg
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
05:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroypg_250328.jpg
02:41
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2_250328.jpg
07:17
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_clemens_250328.jpg
05:46
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
02:46
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
nbc_golf_padrighappyhour_250328.jpg
07:59
Harrington hitting gym, staying strong as he ages
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance