Watch Now
Patrick: Jokic 'is the best player in the game'
The Dan Patrick show discusses how despite contrary belief, the unstoppable Nikola Jokic deserves his third MVP award in four years.
Up Next
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
Raphielle Johnson, Dan Titus and Noah Rubin discuss way-too-early fantasy basketball dynasty drafts, explaining why Victor Wembanyama is "the guy" in these leagues and how Jalen Johnson has the chance to get even better.
Lakers’ Davis leading fantasy basketball MVP race
Lakers' Davis leading fantasy basketball MVP race
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson, and Noah Rubin cite the Lakers' Anthony Davis' never-before-seen volume as the reason he should be everyone's fantasy basketball MVP.
Will Jokic become a top 10 player of all time?
Will Jokic become a top 10 player of all time?
Denver Nuggets analyst and former NBA player Scott Hastings joins The Dan Patrick Show to discuss Nikola Jokic's greatness, the top 10 players of all time and Victor Wembanyama's incredible potential.
Hornets’ Clifford to step down after season
Hornets' Clifford to step down after season
The Rotoworld Basketball Show reacts to the news of Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford announcing he will step down after the season and what it means for the organization moving forward.
76ers a ‘dangerous’ team given Embiid’s return
76ers a 'dangerous' team given Embiid's return
The Rotoworld Basketball crew react to Joel Embiid's 24-point return vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, discussing the potential of a healthy Philadalphia 76ers squad in the NBA playoffs.
Curry ‘really emotional’ after Green’s ejection
Curry 'really emotional' after Green's ejection
Dan Patrick discusses Draymond Green getting ejected less than four minutes into a game, highlighting how Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors feel about the impact of Green's absence.
Green’s pedigree is finally coming to fruition
Green's pedigree is finally coming to fruition
The Rotoworld Basketball Show discusses the recent high-level of play from Jalen Green, debating whether it's sustainable for the remainder of the season.
We ‘learned a lot’ about the Lakers without LeBron
We 'learned a lot' about the Lakers without LeBron
The Rotoworld Basketball crew explains what they learned about the Los Angeles Lakers in LeBron James' absence against the Milwaukee Bucks, particularly dissecting the performances of Austin Reaves and Spencer Dinwiddie.
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
ESPN sports betting reporter David Purdum joins Dan Patrick to discuss the NBA's investigation into betting irregularities surrounding Jontay Porter and the developing Shohei Ohtani gambling situation.
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
Dan Patrick says the increased betting interest under player props for Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter was just asking for someone to raise a red flag, leading to an inquiry surrounding the irregularities.
Hendricks could be in for productive final stretch
Hendricks could be in for productive final stretch
Fantasy managers could consider Taylor Hendricks and other young Jazz players who will likely see an uptick in playing time following the Jazz's late-season slump.