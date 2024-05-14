 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

simone-biles-suni-lee-usag.jpg
Core Hydration Classic: Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Gabby Douglas lead Olympic gymnastics push
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Tiger Woods next U.S. Ryder Cup captain? He still has some concerns
when is the preakness
Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Updated Odds and Video Analysis of Each Horse

Top Clips

nbc_indy_practice1_240514.jpg
Highlights: 108th Indianapolis 500 - Practice 1
nbc_bfa_celticscavs_240514.jpg
Has Mitchell played his last game in Cleveland?
nbc_golf_livefrom_kirablockintv_240513.jpg
Block: ‘If I’m having a good time, I’ll play well’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

simone-biles-suni-lee-usag.jpg
Core Hydration Classic: Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Gabby Douglas lead Olympic gymnastics push
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Tiger Woods next U.S. Ryder Cup captain? He still has some concerns
when is the preakness
Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Updated Odds and Video Analysis of Each Horse

Top Clips

nbc_indy_practice1_240514.jpg
Highlights: 108th Indianapolis 500 - Practice 1
nbc_bfa_celticscavs_240514.jpg
Has Mitchell played his last game in Cleveland?
nbc_golf_livefrom_kirablockintv_240513.jpg
Block: ‘If I’m having a good time, I’ll play well’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Missed free throws costly for Mavs vs. Thunder

May 14, 2024 09:15 AM
Dan Patrick chides Dallas for shooting 52% from the free throw line to Oklahoma City's 96%, leading to a Game 4 loss against the Thunder and a 2-2 series tie.
Up Next
FTs.jpg
7:27
Is Doncic letting Mavs down with poor FT shooting?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ishomecourtadvantagereal_240513.jpg
5:54
Is home-court advantage real or a myth?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wallyszczerbiakinterview_240513.jpg
11:55
Szczerbiak: NBA officials ‘best in the business’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_betlunchmoney_240513.jpg
1:37
Lunch Money: Target Holiday, Doncic in Game 4s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbatop10playersever_240513.jpg
10:48
Could Jokic crack NBA’s top-10 ever with title?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbadraftlottery_240513.jpg
1:46
Pistons somehow not bad enough to get No. 1 pick
Now Playing
nbc_dps_denminseriesreax_240513.jpg
2:48
Which NBA series is closer: NYK-IND or DEN-MIN?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_240510.jpg
13:56
Suns are in a ‘bad spot’ after firing Frank Vogel
Now Playing
nbc_dps_charliewardintv_240510.jpg
8:26
Ward analyzes Rivers’ NBA vs. NFL debate
Now Playing
nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240510.jpg
1:52
Lunch Money: Nuggets, Pacers face crucial Game 3s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_cavscelticsgame2reax_240510.jpg
6:48
Cavaliers climb back into series vs. Celtics
Now Playing
KnicksPacers.jpg
6:55
Will playing short-handed eventually hurt Knicks?
Now Playing