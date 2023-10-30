Watch Now
Murray's aggression helps fantasy basketball stock
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is playing with increased aggression recently, which bolsters his fantasy basketball stock.
Strus providing top-20 fantasy basketball value
Vaughn Dalzell advises to "go and add" Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus, whose shooting ability is giving him top-20 per-game production in fantasy basketball.
Value in Nets rotation gives Thomas fantasy value
Guard Cam Thomas' exact role might be a question mark moving forward, but his value in the Brooklyn Nets' rotation makes him an enticing fantasy basketball option.
Sell high on Pistons center Duren in fantasy?
Jalen Duren was a popular breakout pick this season, and the Detroit Pistons center is making good on those predictions. But Vaughn Dalzell thinks his fantasy production may cool off, making now a good time to sell high.
Melton emerging in fantasy amid 76ers’ Harden saga
The James Harden saga continues to hover over the Philadelphia 76ers early in the season, but Vaughn Dalzell points out that De'Anthony Melton has emerged in his absence.
Hawks’ Johnson worth a fantasy roster spot
Whether he starts or comes off the bench moving forward, the Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson is worth a fantasy basketball roster spot, says Vaughn Dalzell.
Haynes: Bucks now have a ‘closer’ in Lillard
Chris Haynes joins Dan Patrick to discuss James Harden's saga with the Philadelphia 76ers, Damian Lillard's impact on the Milwaukee Bucks and why Victor Wembanyama is already the 'runaway' Rookie of the Year.
Can Hall of Famers have ‘disappointing’ careers?
Dan Patrick debates whether or not Hall of Famers across sports can be considered disappointments.
Evaluating Wembanyama’s NBA debut with Spurs
Dan Patrick discusses Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut with the San Antonio Spurs and how the No. 1 overall pick will grow and develop throughout the 2023-24 season.
Wemby ‘makes it look easy’ following NBA debut
Dan Patrick is fascinated to watch Victor Wembanyama's evolution in the NBA after his debut with the Spurs and his ability to 'make it look easy' as a big man, but debates the potential of falling short of expectations.
Players to consider in fantasy after Adams’ injury
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus highlight which Grizzlies players fantasy managers should look to roster in the wake of Steven Adams' injury.
Suns’ Okogie on fantasy radars after opening night
The Rotoworld Basketball Show reviews the top fantasy takeaways from the Suns and Warriors opening night matchup including Chris Paul's fit, Josh Okogie's emergence and more.