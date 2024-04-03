 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Underdog’ Hannah Darling grabs Augusta National Women’s Amateur lead
nbc_gt_hoggardanddeskreaction_240403.jpg
Valero Texas Open Best Bets
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, groupings for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintv_240403.jpg
Guardiola reflects on Man City’s 4-1 win v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodriintv_240403.jpg
Rodri: Man City ‘played amazing’ v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240403.jpg
Arteta praises Luton Town after Arsenal’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Underdog’ Hannah Darling grabs Augusta National Women’s Amateur lead
nbc_gt_hoggardanddeskreaction_240403.jpg
Valero Texas Open Best Bets
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, groupings for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintv_240403.jpg
Guardiola reflects on Man City’s 4-1 win v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodriintv_240403.jpg
Rodri: Man City ‘played amazing’ v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240403.jpg
Arteta praises Luton Town after Arsenal’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

76ers a 'dangerous' team given Embiid's return

April 3, 2024 04:20 PM
The Rotoworld Basketball crew react to Joel Embiid's 24-point return vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, discussing the potential of a healthy Philadalphia 76ers squad in the NBA playoffs.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbssteveclifford_240403.jpg
3:40
Hornets’ Clifford to step down after season
Now Playing
nbc_dps_draymondgreenejection_240328.jpg
6:23
Curry ‘really emotional’ after Green’s ejection
Now Playing
nbc_roto_jalengreen_240327.jpg
4:17
Green’s pedigree is finally coming to fruition
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lakersbucks_240327.jpg
3:09
We ‘learned a lot’ about the Lakers without LeBron
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterview_240326.jpg
7:09
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_porterbettinginvestigation_240326.jpg
11:34
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basketballjazz_240320.jpg
3:21
Hendricks could be in for productive final stretch
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basketballrobinson_240320.jpg
2:39
Robinson could be huge boost for fantasy managers
Now Playing
KyrieLuka.jpg
3:20
Was Kyrie’s game winner for Mavericks a good shot?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_damianlillardinterview_240315.jpg
12:45
Lillard reflects on finding his place with Bucks
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_analyzingcurryreturn_240313.jpg
2:24
Curry’s return could impact Podziemski’s value
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_analyzingpowellvsreid_240313.jpg
3:09
Is Monk a lock to win Sixth Man of the Year?
Now Playing