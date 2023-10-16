Watch Now
Prince is a late-round fantasy value with Lakers
Vaughn Dalzell says that despite not being the flashiest option, veteran Taurean Prince can provide value for managers late in drafts.
Lakers’ Russell should be a top-100 fantasy player
Vaughn Dalzell explains why D'Angelo Russell should offer top-100 fantasy value this season with the potential for more as the Lakers' starting point guard.
Williamson remains a high-risk, high-reward pick
Vaughn Dalzell explains why Zion Williamson must regain fantasy managers' trust this season and highlights why the 23-year-old could see an uptick in blocks.
Holmgren and Wembanyama compare well in fantasy
The Rotoworld Basketball crew discuss why Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama compare well in fantasy and should offer similar production during the 2023-24 season.
What is the fantasy draft strategy with Giannis?
The Rotoworld Basketball crew discuss the draft strategy around Giannis Antetokounmpo and where the Milwaukee Bucks should be drafted in leagues.
Lowry has a range of fantasy outcomes with Heat
Kyle Lowry's fantasy outlook depends entirely on where he lands in the Heat's depth chart this upcoming season and his ability to stay healhy,
Poole could post career-best numbers with Wizards
Jordan Poole's fantasy outlook gets a major boost after being traded to the Washington Wizards, especially in points leagues, because the offense will lean primarily on him and Kyle Kuzma.
Continuity should ensure Sabonis flourishes again
Fantasy managers should feel confident selecting Domantas Sabonis in drafts due to his massive role in the Sacramento Kings' offense and offseason continuity.
Mavericks’ rookie Lively a prime late-round target
Fantasy managers shouldn't forget about Dallas Mavericks' rookie Dereck Lively in the later rounds of drafts because he could put up similar numbers to what Walker Kessler did in 2023.
Bridges can continue ascension into fantasy star
Mikal Bridges put up impressive numbers after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets and the 27-year-old budding star looks like a worthy pick in fantasy basketball drafts this year.
‘Exercise caution’ with Middleton in fantasy
Khris Middleton's season is already off to a concerning start and fantasy managers should anticipate the 32-year-old's role and usage to take hit with the addition of Damian Lillard.
Dice breaks down his new basketball film
Andrew 'Dice' Clay joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his new basketball film 'Warrior Strong,' what sparked his stardom and to give nursery rhyme advice to Fritzy.