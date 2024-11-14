Watch Now
Shaq: Three-pointers made NBA a 'copycat league'
Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the state of the modern NBA, his frustrations with 76ers' Joel Embiid, and his big bet on the upcoming Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight.
Up Next
Impact of Bronny not playing G League road games
Impact of Bronny not playing G League road games
The Dan Patrick Show debates the Lakers' decision to have Bronny James not play in G League road games, highlighting why it will "impact his growth" as grows into an NBA player.
‘Scary’ how great Wemby can be after 50-point game
'Scary' how great Wemby can be after 50-point game
Dan Patrick reacts to Victor Wembanyama's first-career 50 point game and why it's "scary" to think how good he can be in the NBA with his skillset.
Pistons’ Thompson should be stashed on your roster
Pistons' Thompson should be stashed on your roster
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew discuss the impending return of Detroit Pistons' Ausar Thompson and why he needs to be stashed on your fantasy basketball roster.
Time to move on from Warriors’ Podziemski
Time to move on from Warriors' Podziemski
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss the Golden State Warriors managing playing time for some of their top players and why you should drop Brandin Podziemski from your fantasy team.
Daniels is doing ‘unprecedented stuff’ for Hawks
Daniels is doing 'unprecedented stuff' for Hawks
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss the breakout play of Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels and how he's putting up video game numbers this season.
Crawford: Klay’s GS return a remnant of ‘old NBA’
Crawford: Klay's GS return a remnant of 'old NBA'
Jamal Crawford joins the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz to talk about the dying out of warm welcomes in the NBA, the Knicks' postseason outlook and more.
Miami’s loss to Detroit will ‘haunt’ Spoelstra
Miami's loss to Detroit will 'haunt' Spoelstra
The Dan Le Batard Show breaks down the Miami Heat's recent loss to the Detroit Pistons, explaining how head coach Erik Spoelstra made uncharacteristic mistakes in late-game scenarios.
Ranking NBA’s most unstoppable players of all time
Ranking NBA's most unstoppable players of all time
NBA writer Vincent Goodwill stops by the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Warriors and Celtics before debating the most unstoppable players in NBA history, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and more.
Heat worried about early-season performance?
Heat worried about early-season performance?
The Dan Le Batard Show discusses the current state of the Heat amid Miami losing three out of their first four home games at the hands of the Magic, Knicks, and Kings and the most recent road defeat against the Suns.
Grizzlies’ Edey showing signs of fantasy potential
Grizzlies' Edey showing signs of fantasy potential
The Rotoworld Basketball Show shares why Zach Edey's recent performances provide glimpses into his tantalizing skill set and eventual fantasy upside.
Embiid shoves reporter during locker room incident
Embiid shoves reporter during locker room incident
The Dan Le Batard Show crew discusses Joel Embiid shoving a columnist during a locker room altercation and examines exactly what has gone wrong during Embiid's tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers.