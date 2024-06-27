 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-PRESENTATION
2024 Tour de France route: Stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Round One
Lee Westwood, wishing he was in shorts, starts senior career with eagle
oly24_dvws_trial_lastdivefinals_240617.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Results

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_bonixviability_240627.jpg
Can Nix work in the Broncos offense?
oly24_gaw_usawalkinfeature.jpg
When USA women’s gymnastics walks in the room
nbc_golf_lpgadowrd1hl_240627.jpg
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-PRESENTATION
2024 Tour de France route: Stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Round One
Lee Westwood, wishing he was in shorts, starts senior career with eagle
oly24_dvws_trial_lastdivefinals_240617.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Results

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_bonixviability_240627.jpg
Can Nix work in the Broncos offense?
oly24_gaw_usawalkinfeature.jpg
When USA women’s gymnastics walks in the room
nbc_golf_lpgadowrd1hl_240627.jpg
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Katz: Castle can be 'highest value' NBA draft pick

June 27, 2024 02:11 PM
Andy Katz joins the Dan Patrick Show to review the top storylines from the 2024 NBA Draft, discuss why Stephon Castle has the potential to be the best player of the class, the Lakers' draft, and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_jensenintv_240627.jpg
6:46
How European pipeline to NBA developed over time
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbadraftreax_240627.jpg
7:31
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’
Now Playing
Sean-Marks-MPX.jpg
3:50
Bridges’ impact on Knicks, Nets’ NBA draft plans
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikalknicks_240626.jpg
3:24
Bridges will have instant ‘chemistry’ with Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_khobipriceinterview_240625.jpg
6:32
Price: Redick won the press conference
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jjreddick_240625.jpg
3:58
What does LAL job mean for Redick’s media future?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbksluka_240624.jpg
3:46
How will injuries, Olympics affect Luka?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbksreddick_240624.jpg
4:23
Lakers rolling the dice with Reddick hire
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbksdraft_240624.jpg
4:23
Potential moves at the NBA Draft
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbksderrickwhite_240624.jpg
3:45
Fantasy options on the Celtics bench in 2024-2025
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_240621__210342.jpg
13:01
Woike: Lakers need to ‘maximize’ the Lebron years
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jjredicklakers_240621.jpg
13:24
Redick needs right supporting cast to succeed
Now Playing