What does Young's knee injury mean for Hawks?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yamaha to Eli Tomac: ‘Thanks for the memories, Eli, what a ride it’s been’
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yamaha to Eli Tomac: ‘Thanks for the memories, Eli, what a ride it’s been’
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What does Young's knee injury mean for Hawks?
October 30, 2025 02:16 PM
Noah Rubin discusses Trae Young's knee injury, which he suffered against the Brooklyn Nets, and how the Atlanta Hawks will have to rely on a "team effort" during his absence.
Related Videos
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
09:55
NBA coaches on hot seat: Mosley, Rajakovic, Green
09:56
Which NBA teams need their players back the most?
04:22
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
03:58
Pelicans in ‘tough situation’ without top picks
03:02
Beecham ‘somewhat disappointed’ with Mobley so far
02:05
Can Bulls stay hot after starting season 4-0?
02:46
Beecham: ‘Don’t talk trash’ to Pistons’ Harris
05:25
Is Lakers’ Reaves a top-20 player in basketball?
02:17
ROY a ‘two-man race’ between Flagg and Edgecombe
02:30
Can Wemby, others knock off SGA’s MVP campaign?
01:57
Highlights: Reaves saves Lakers victory vs. MIN
01:59
Highlights: Morant’s late jumper lifts Grizzlies
01:59
Highlights: Nuggets rout Pelicans at home
01:58
Highlights: Trail Blazers hold off Jazz for win
01:54
Highlights: Bench carries Mavs to win over Pacers
02:00
Highlights: Bulls beat Kings to remain unbeaten
01:58
Highlights: Hawks lose Young, win against Nets
02:09
Highlights: Brown powers Celtics win against Cavs
02:00
Highlights: Pistons dominate Magic in 2nd half
01:59
Highlights: Rockets blast Raptors in Toronto
01:27
Hornets’ Miller seeking second opinion on shoulder
01:44
Giannis ‘utterly unstoppable’ vs. Knicks
01:32
Wizards’ Sarr ‘should be added’ in fantasy leagues
04:38
Banchero, Magic ‘due’ for big performance
09:58
Flagg’s misfit role and more early overreactions
09:45
NBA overreactions: Spurs arrive, Maxey thrives
01:51
Reaves’ playmaking could keep LAL vs. MIN close
01:49
Lean Cavs in injury-riddled matchup vs. Celtics
Latest Clips
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
12:23
Breaking down Wembanyama’s stardom
03:37
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
02:17
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
02:04
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
02:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Raiders
04:19
NFL Week 9 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
02:11
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Rams
04:13
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Steelers
02:01
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
03:46
Nix headlines QB hate list facing HOU defense
05:10
Herbert among QBs with good matchups in Week 9
05:22
Meyers, Doubs, Sutton on WR hate list in week 9
03:02
Ravens QB Jackson among TNF best bets in return
03:10
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
08:50
Expect Jefferson to get targets with McCarthy back
02:10
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
13:11
Henry on the RB love list with Jackson returning
03:50
NFL Week 9 preview: Falcons vs. Patriots
03:52
NFL Week 9 preview: Panthers vs. Packers
04:05
Behind the scenes of Northwestern’s new Ryan Field
04:43
NFL Week 9 preview: Broncos vs. Texans
03:55
NFL Week 9 preview: Vikings vs. Lions
03:02
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Bengals
04:07
NFL Week 9 preview: Ravens vs. Dolphins
02:06
Notre Dame ‘could punish’ BC in rivalry matchup
01:50
Dalzell: Miami ‘should cause problems’ for SMU
01:39
Vandy vs. Texas ‘feels like an elimination game’
02:03
Rams offense should be ‘ready to roll’ vs. Saints
02:08
Seahawks have a strong edge over Commanders on SNF
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue