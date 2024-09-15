 Skip navigation
Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Men Free Skating
Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn open figure skating season with statement wins
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Charley Hull crushes Nelly Korda, 6 and 4, to earn first point in singles
Procore Championship 2024 - Round Three
Patton Kizzire overcomes erratic play off tee to open 4-stroke lead at Silverado

Top Clips

nbc_ffpg_propashotv2_240915.jpg
Mixon, Stafford lead NFL Week 2 player prop bets
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_240915.jpg
Lemina buries Wolves’ opener against Newcastle
nbc_golf_charleyendingv2_240915.jpg
Hull puts ‘exclamation point’ on win over Korda

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Men Free Skating
Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn open figure skating season with statement wins
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Charley Hull crushes Nelly Korda, 6 and 4, to earn first point in singles
Procore Championship 2024 - Round Three
Patton Kizzire overcomes erratic play off tee to open 4-stroke lead at Silverado

Top Clips

nbc_ffpg_propashotv2_240915.jpg
Mixon, Stafford lead NFL Week 2 player prop bets
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_240915.jpg
Lemina buries Wolves’ opener against Newcastle
nbc_golf_charleyendingv2_240915.jpg
Hull puts ‘exclamation point’ on win over Korda

Williams belongs on fantasy benches vs. Texans

September 15, 2024 11:41 AM
FF Pregame previews fantasy storylines for Bears vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football, sharing why managers should sit rookie QB Caleb Williams and expect another big game from Joe Mixon.
Mixon, Stafford lead NFL Week 2 player prop bets
Tagovailoa’s injury points to larger issues in NFL
Tua leaves game in ‘disastrous’ loss to Bills
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
Browns’ Ford is a ‘plug and play’ RB with upside
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
What could Tua’s concussion mean for Achane?
Cook’s ‘fantastic’ game a sign of things to come
Will the NFL intervene on player concussions?
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
Dolphins ‘can’t get over the hump’ vs. Bills
