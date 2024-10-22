Watch Now
Bet It In A Minute: Vikings vs. Rams, NFL Week 8
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the best bets for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.
Bateman a high ceiling, low floor fantasy option
FFHH looks at a pair of Packers wide receivers as solid fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8, before examining Rashod Bateman's outlook and some other WR adds.
Maye a worthy waiver add in fantasy at quarterback
Things have looked better for the Patriots with Drake Maye under center, and Matthew Berry sees him as a "borderline QB1" for Week 8. The FFHH crew looks at him and other top QB and tight end waiver adds.
Making sense of Bucs’ backfield after Monday night
FFHH give their takeaways from the Monday doubleheader, including Lamar Jackson as the MVP favorite, Mark Andrews' productive game, Tampa Bay's three-man backfield and Marvin Harrison Jr.'s quiet performance.
Seahawks, Quinn, Love lead FFHH’s futures bets
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers provide their favorite NFL futures bets after Week 7.
Warren ‘too talented’ to be so fantasy available
Jaylen Warren could be nearing a leading role in the Steelers' backfield, which makes him a strong waiver wire add for Week 8, along with Alexander Mattison.
With 49ers banged up, snag Jennings for Week 8
Several 49ers pass-catchers are out or in doubt for Week 8, which means Jauan Jennings — who's shined in the spotlight before — and Jacob Cowing are top waiver wire targets. Plus, will Christian McCaffrey return soon?
Berry wins wild matchup in FFHH show league
Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew relive his thrilling fantasy victory in Week 7, in which Derrick Henry led him to a late win despite the best efforts of Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews.
Can Ravens translate offense to postseason?
Jesse Palmer joins Dan Patrick to offer his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa's decision to return to football, the Ravens' improved offense and the quarterbacks who made the biggest jumps from college to the pros.
Patrick: Tua’s return carries long-term questions
Dan Patrick analyzes the complexities of Tua Tagovailoa's return to the NFL, including league pressures, team expectations and long-term concerns from previous injuries.
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty question why Tampa Bay left their starters in for as long as they did, while also acknowledging it’s easier to ask that after players get injured.
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty react to the latest news out of San Francisco, discussing Brandon Aiyuk’s season-ending injury and Deebo Samuel being hospitalized with pneumonia.