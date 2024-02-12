Watch Now
Mad Dog's takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII
Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss what the 49ers could have done differently to win Super Bowl LVIII, where Patrick Mahomes ranks amongst the NFL's best QBs, and the pivotal plays of the game.
Mahomes did ‘just enough’ to secure SB LVIII win
Dan Patrick unpacks the "great finish" to Super Bowl LVIII, the implications of Kyle Shanahan's approach to the game, the continued greatness of Patrick Mahomes, and much more.
Mahomes’ ‘rare’ personality has changed the NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have solidified their legacies after earning three Super Bowl titles together.
What sets Chiefs apart from past NFL dynasties
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's global appeal and feel-good attitudes are key reasons why the Chiefs' dynasty has a unique feel compared to notable ones throughout NFL history.
Young: SF had ‘dream scenario’ to defeat KC in SB
Three-time Super Bowl champion Steve Young joins Dan Patrick to discuss what went wrong for the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Patrick Mahomes' greatness, Andy Reid's place in history, and much more.
How Swift added to buzz around Chiefs this season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on how superstar Taylor Swift added to the attention that surrounded the Chiefs all year long leading up to their Super Bowl LVIII victory.
Early Super Bowl 59 odds: 49ers, Chiefs lead
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to next year's early Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, highlighted by the 49ers, Chiefs and many more.
Mahomes, Butker set records in Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII featured several notable single-game records set by players including Harrison Butker, Patrick Mahomes and more.
49ers failed to capitalize on chances in SB LVIII
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers missed opportunities to take command in Super Bowl LVIII.
Unpacking Reid’s comments on future with Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Andy Reid's comments on his future as the Chiefs head coach following Super Bowl LVIII and debate whether he's a sure bet to return.
Chiefs’ magic on full display in SB LVIII victory
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs cemented their status as the NFL’s ultimate "just get it done" team in their Super Bowl LVIII comeback win over the 49ers.
Shanahan is ‘losing to greatness’ in Super Bowls
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Kyle Shanahan's Super Bowl performances as a head coach and debate whether the 49ers will make any changes to their coaching staff or at QB this offseason.