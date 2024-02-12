 Skip navigation
How to watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for men's college basketball game
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

nbc_pl_chegallaghergoal_240212.jpg
Gallagher smashes Chelsea level v. Crystal Palace
nbc_rwmlb_topsecondbasemen_240212.jpg
Semien's durability gives him edge over Albies
nbc_pl_cplermagoal_240212.jpg
Lerma's belter gives Palace lead over Chelsea

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball game
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

nbc_pl_chegallaghergoal_240212.jpg
Gallagher smashes Chelsea level v. Crystal Palace
nbc_rwmlb_topsecondbasemen_240212.jpg
Semien’s durability gives him edge over Albies
nbc_pl_cplermagoal_240212.jpg
Lerma’s belter gives Palace lead over Chelsea

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mad Dog's takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII

February 12, 2024 02:13 PM
Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss what the 49ers could have done differently to win Super Bowl LVIII, where Patrick Mahomes ranks amongst the NFL's best QBs, and the pivotal plays of the game.
nbc_dps_superbowllviiirecap_240212.jpg
14:12
Mahomes did 'just enough' to secure SB LVIII win
nbc_pft_reidmahomesv2_240212.jpg
9:31
Mahomes' 'rare' personality has changed the NFL
kelce.jpg
7:55
What sets Chiefs apart from past NFL dynasties
nbc_dps_steveyoung_240212.jpg
17:14
Young: SF had 'dream scenario' to defeat KC in SB
nbc_pft_swift_230212.jpg
6:59
How Swift added to buzz around Chiefs this season
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_240212.jpg
1:37
Early Super Bowl 59 odds: 49ers, Chiefs lead
nbc_pft_recordssb_240212.jpg
3:22
Mahomes, Butker set records in Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_missedopgreenlawinjutry_240212.jpg
10:12
49ers failed to capitalize on chances in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_reidquotes_240212.jpg
5:49
Unpacking Reid's comments on future with Chiefs
nbc_pft_superbowlreax_240212.jpg
12:03
Chiefs' magic on full display in SB LVIII victory
nbc_pft_shanahan49ers_240212.jpg
15:50
Shanahan is 'losing to greatness' in Super Bowls
nbc_pft_49ersotdecision_240212.jpg
12:50
Shanahan's OT coin flip decision was 'complicated'
