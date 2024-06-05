Watch Now
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott earns the No. 8 spot in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, as Simms notes he "carries the offense" in an "overrated" receiving room.
Up Next
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
Chris Simms explains why C.J. Stroud is a "budding superstar" with the Houston Texans, ranking the Ohio State product at No. 7 on his Top 40 QB Countdown after just one season in the NFL.
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed open up the DraftKings Sportsbook to examine the NFC East, and Simms explains why he feels the Eagles are being undervalued.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 9, Jalen Hurts
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 9, Jalen Hurts
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts landed in the "Awesome NFC Contenders” tier in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, at No. 9 overall.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 10, Jared Goff
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 10, Jared Goff
Jared Goff comes in at No. 10 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, receiving recognition in the “Awesome NFC Contenders” tier for his “throwback-old school” style of play.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence lands just outside the top 10 in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, with Simms wondering how the 24-year-old can adjust when leading his offense through rough stretches.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins slots in at No. 12, part of the "Wild Cards" tier, on Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, as Simms discusses how the ex-Minnesota Vikings signal-caller will adapt to his new environment.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Jordan Love landed No. 13 in the "Wild Cards" tier, edging Aaron Rodgers who was listed No. 14.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 14, Aaron Rodgers
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 14, Aaron Rodgers
Chris Simms thinks prime Aaron Rodgers was the most talented quarterback ever, but coming off injury and now in his 40s, the New York Jets QB is part of Simms' "Wild Cards" tier in his Top 40 QB ranking, at No. 14.
Bengals ‘on a mission’ to return to NFL playoffs
Bengals 'on a mission' to return to NFL playoffs
Chris Simms examines the latest odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for non-playoff teams to make the 2024 NFL playoffs, eyeing the Bengals and Falcons at the top of the board, as well as a pair of AFC South teams.
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed assess the fallout from Justin Jefferson's historic deal with the Vikings, explaining how it impacts other star WRs and helps Minnesota avoid offseason distractions.
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
Simms: NFC West 'more competitive' this season
Chris Simms discusses the latest DraftKings odds for the NFC West as the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals look to knock the 49ers off their perch atop the division.