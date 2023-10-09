 Skip navigation
Give me the headlines: Colts gather 'no Moss'

October 9, 2023 12:23 AM
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 4 of the NFL, including Zach Moss and the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans' Saints blowout of the New England Patriots.
