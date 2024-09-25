Watch Now
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Jayden Daniels' "coming out party" against the Bengals and explain how offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has helped him be the most consistent rookie quarterback so far this year.
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at the largest betting spreads in Week 4 and which teams might be able to pull off an upset straight up.
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
Chris Simms explained how the Broncos opening things up for Bo Nix to play a more attack-oriented brand of football actually made things easier for the rookie QB against the Buccaneers.
Simms likes Bills, Bengals on Monday night
Chris Simms gives his predictions for the upcoming Monday Night Football doubleheader, explaining why he likes the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals to win in prime time.
Lions’ creative approach pays off vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Detroit Lions' strong showing against the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks' dominant win vs. the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.
Eagles were the ‘better team’ vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, particularly the strong performances from Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert on the road.
Why undefeated Vikings are one NFC’s top teams
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the resurgence of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, discussing why the team's 3-0 start to the season is for real.
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
Chris Simms details why he thinks the Falcons match up well against the Chiefs ahead of their Week 3 matchup, but he and Mike Florio are still giving the advantage to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
Chris Simms and Mike Florio evaluate who NFL fans should pick to win in Week 3, including the San Francisco 49ers moneyline and the Las Vegas Raiders over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Bengals against the Commanders, both favoring the Bengals to win due to desperation from prior games, while noting mismanaged strategy from the Commanders.
NFL Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 3 tilt between the Panthers and Raiders, debating if the quarterback change from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton will result in a victory for Carolina.
NFL Week 3 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
The banged-up Rams host divisional foe San Francisco in Week 3, and given how injured Los Angeles is, Chris Simms is ready to stick a fork in them already this early and throw in the white towel for the season.