Cousins agrees to four-year deal with the Falcons
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack breaking news that Kirk Cousins is heading to Atlanta on a four-year deal, question how much money convinced him to make the move and assess what this means for Justin Jefferson.
Barkley reportedly joining Eagles in ‘scary’ move
Chris Simms shares his instant reactions to Saquon Barkley's reported three-year, $37 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Colts reportedly keeping WR Pittman ‘a no brainer’
Chris Simms shares why the Indianapolis Colts reportedly extending WR Michael Pittman Jr. is a "no brainer" while bringing consistency to the offense as the team's No. 1 receiver.
Reports: Rams sign G Jackson, TE Parkinson
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the Rams reportedly signing guard Jonah Jackson and TE Colby Parkinson to three-year deals, and what the signings say about Sean McVay's maturing leadership.
Huff adds to Eagles’ ‘embarrassment of riches’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine Bryce Huff's explosiveness and what he will add to Philadelphia's defense after reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal.
Jacobs reportedly heading to GB; Jones to be cut?
Chris Simms reacts to breaking news that Josh Jacobs has reportedly agreed to a contract with Green Bay, potentially spelling the end of Aaron Jones' Packers career.
Wilson returns to his roots in Steelers’ offense
Chris Simms thinks Russell Wilson is a good scheme fit for the Steelers and also gives Pittsburgh exactly the kind of locker room leader they've been missing.
How Jags reportedly signing Davis impacts Ridley
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the Jaguars reportedly signing former Bill WR Gabe Davis to a three-year contract, and discuss where Calvin Ridley fits into the Jacksonville offensive picture.
Wilkins brings ‘versatility’ to Raiders defense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed share why Christian Wilkins is a "great fit" for Antonio Pierce's defense after reportedly agreeing to a four-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pollard a ‘phenomenal’ fit for Titans’ new scheme
Chris Simms analyzes what RB Tony Pollard will bring to the Titans after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $24 million contract with Tennessee
Swift reportedly agrees to deal with the Bears
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain why the Bears offense will be a “handful” after agreeing to a three-year deal with D’Andre Swift.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Caleb Williams to Drake Maye and more.