Watch Now
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed grade notable moves at the NFL trade deadline and the rest-of-season impact for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and others.
Up Next
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
Chris Simms discusses the impact of Rams rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, who are among the current betting favorites for NFL defensive rookie of the year.
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 9, including Lamar Jackson leading the Baltimore Ravens offense and Joe Burrow's five touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look ahead to the Chiefs' clash with the Buccaneers on Monday and ponder how Tampa Bay can keep the game close.
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run
Chris Simms explains how the Eagles' playmakers keep them dangerous as the NFL enters the second half of its season.
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 9, including the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and more.
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
With Joe Flacco stepping in for Anthony Richardson, the Colts' offense may be balanced enough to make some plays, but Simms thinks the Vikings' offense will be the difference on Week 9 Sunday Night Football.
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
The Buccaneers are desperate for a win in Week 9 against the Chiefs, and while Florio thinks they'll give themselves a chance, Simms thinks Kansas City has figured out a formula that'll help them coast.
NFL Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
NFL Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
Now that the Rams have key assets Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the fold, Simms and Florio agree it's hard to see the Seahawks' defense doing enough to slow them down in NFL Week 9.
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
Simms thinks if there's one team that can hang with the Lions from a talent standpoint, it's the Packers -- but will it be enough to carry Green Bay past Detroit in Week 9 despite questions about Jordan Love's health?
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles
The Eagles are beginning to build momentum having won three-straight games, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio predict that the Jaguars won't be able to keep up with Philadelphia's offense in Week 9.
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Cardinals
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Cardinals
The Bears have to prevent their Hail Mary loss from snowballing into more losses, but Simms and Florio disagree regarding whether they will against the Cardinals in Week 9.