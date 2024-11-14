 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_coltsjets_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Colts vs. Jets
nbc_simms_raidersdolphins_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Raiders vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_seahawksat49ers_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_coltsjets_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Colts vs. Jets
nbc_simms_raidersdolphins_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Raiders vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_seahawksat49ers_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Bears

November 14, 2024 12:46 PM
With Jordan Love healthy again as the Packers eye their playoff push, Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into Green Bay's promising outlook against the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
Up Next
nbc_simms_coltsjets_241114.jpg
3:25
NFL Week 11 preview: Colts vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raidersdolphins_241114.jpg
4:26
NFL Week 11 preview: Raiders vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawksat49ers_241114.jpg
2:30
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ramspatriots_241114.jpg
3:48
NFL Week 11 preview: Rams vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jagslions_241114.jpg
3:18
NFL Week 11 preview: Jaguars vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241114.jpg
4:57
NFL Week 11 preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
2:46
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
12:47
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
Now Playing
calebwilliams.jpg
23:54
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
4:37
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241110.jpg
1:56
Rams have ‘young, talented disrupters’ up front
Now Playing
nbc_simms_titanschargers_241110.jpg
4:00
Chargers are one of the most ‘consistent’ teams
Now Playing