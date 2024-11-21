 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_phivslar_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Eagles vs. Rams
nbc_csu_arivssea_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_phivslar_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Eagles vs. Rams
nbc_csu_arivssea_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Week 12 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

November 21, 2024 12:46 PM
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are coming off a bye in Week 12 and taking on division rival Seattle, and while Chris Simms and Mike Florio both see the game as a coin flip, they're both split on the eventual outcome.
Up Next
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
2:30
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_phivslar_241121.jpg
2:31
NFL Week 12 preview: Eagles vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_sfvsgb_241121.jpg
3:09
NFL Week 12 preview: 49ers vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_denvslv_241121.jpg
3:02
NFL Week 12 preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dalvswas_241121.jpg
3:21
NFL Week 12 preview: Cowboys vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nevsmia_241121.jpg
3:06
NFL Week 12 preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_csu_detvsind_241121.jpg
5:11
NFL Week 12 preview: Lions vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tenvshou_241121.jpg
2:06
NFL Week 12 preview: Titans vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_minvschi_241121.jpg
4:46
NFL Week 12 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
Now Playing
nbc_csu_kcvscar_241121.jpg
3:07
NFL Week 12 preview: Chiefs vs. Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241121.jpg
5:34
NFL Week 12 preview: Steelers vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
2:22
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
Now Playing