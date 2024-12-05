 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Week 14 preview: Raiders vs. Buccaneers

December 5, 2024 11:10 AM
Chris Simms is surprised by how much Tampa Bay is favored over Las Vegas in Week 14 but still likes the Buccaneers to win, while Mike Florio believes the Bucs will also cover.
Up Next
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
2:56
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
1:42
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
2:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jagsattitans_241205.jpg
2:18
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brownssteelers_241205.jpg
3:01
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_pantherseagles_241205.jpg
3:48
NFL Week 14 preview: Panthers vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tnf_241205.jpg
4:25
NFL Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
2:09
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
15:58
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
20:15
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241201.jpg
1:36
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
Now Playing
williamsrodgerscsu.jpg
12:27
Give Me The Headline: Kings of New York
Now Playing