NFL Week 4 preview: Rams vs. Bears
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview what they expect to be a close game between the Rams and Bears in Week 4, as the Bears defense should pose a tough test for Los Angeles at Soldier Field.
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether Las Vegas can turn things around vs. the Browns, and why Cleveland's raw talent might be enough to secure a win over the struggling Raiders.
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect a close game between the Broncos and Jets, observing a shift in Denver's offensive scheme to give Bo Nix more freedom to attack.
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the first-ever meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Jim Harbaugh, debating whether the Los Angeles Chargers head coach can slow down the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
NFL Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 4 matchup between the Patriots and 49ers, debating if New England can get back on track against an injury-riddled San Francisco team.
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Commanders, fresh off a breakout game for Jayden Daniels, will hold up against the Cardinals.
NFL Week 4 preview: Jaguars vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Texans can use this Week 4 matchup as an opportunity to get back on track against a Jaguars team that lacks fire.
NFL Week 4 preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 4 matchup between the Eagles and Buccaneers, discussing if Philadelphia can ride the momentum from last week's victory into Tampa Bay on Sunday.
NFL Week 4 preview: Steelers vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine some of the top storylines in the Week 4 showdown between the Steelers and Colts, including the Anthony Richardson rollercoaster and whether Justin Fields can keep Pittsburgh unbeaten.
NFL Week 4 preview: Vikings vs. Packers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio share their thoughts on the NFC North blockbuster between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
NFL Week 4 preview: Saints vs. Falcons
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, where the Falcons will look to bounce back following their Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Week 4 Preview: Titans vs. Dolphins
In a clash of two teams desperately in need of a win, Chris Simms and Mike Florio debate who will come out on top between the Dolphins and the Titans in Week 4.
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are picking the Bengals to get off the schneid in a "must-win football game" against the Panthers following an 0-3 start, but they share why Carolina could be a tough matchup for Cincinnati.