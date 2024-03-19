 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
2024 NFL Draft scouting reports: Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, JC Latham highlight OT class
NCAA Football: Clemson at Boston College
Clemson joins Florida State, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks to exit conference
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_paigemackenziehit_240319.jpg
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
nbc_golf_gc_seripakintv_240319.jpg
Pak always dreamed of hosting an LPGA event
nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240319.jpg
WTRAndretti’s win, Derani’s crash at Sebring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
2024 NFL Draft scouting reports: Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, JC Latham highlight OT class
NCAA Football: Clemson at Boston College
Clemson joins Florida State, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks to exit conference
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_paigemackenziehit_240319.jpg
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
nbc_golf_gc_seripakintv_240319.jpg
Pak always dreamed of hosting an LPGA event
nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240319.jpg
WTRAndretti’s win, Derani’s crash at Sebring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Patrick: Chicago will 'do right' by Williams

March 19, 2024 02:17 PM
The Dan Patrick Show reacts to Robert Griffin III's comments on Caleb Williams' chances of landing in Chicago, the Bears learning their lesson with Justin Fields and more.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_mcastdynastyv4_240319.jpg
6:42
‘The Dynasty’ leaves out full Patriots story
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcast_cgjphilly_240319.jpg
3:52
Gardner-Johnson is a ‘difference-maker’ for Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcast_steelersqbs_240319.jpg
4:17
Harrison wants Wilson, Fields to compete in PIT
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcast_falconsmissingpiece_240319.jpg
5:26
Falcons are set up to win NFC South with Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcourtycast_donaldretires_240319.jpg
3:52
Celebrating Donald’s ‘unbelievable’ NFL career
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcast_topsafeties_240319.jpg
11:53
Ranking the top five safeties in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_simmswrrankings_240319.jpg
12:52
Simms defends his 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingsjjmccarthy_240319.jpg
8:44
MIN reportedly to have private McCarthy workout
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ninerspayroll_240319.jpg
9:32
How SF clerical payroll error affects draft picks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_marquisebrown_240319.jpg
4:31
Brown more focused on winning than the money
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kirkcousinsjerseynumber_240319.jpg
5:43
Cousins will wear No. 18 jersey with Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kennypickettwithruss_240319.jpg
3:06
How Pickett talked with PIT after Russ signing
Now Playing