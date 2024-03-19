Watch Now
Patrick: Chicago will 'do right' by Williams
The Dan Patrick Show reacts to Robert Griffin III's comments on Caleb Williams' chances of landing in Chicago, the Bears learning their lesson with Justin Fields and more.
‘The Dynasty’ leaves out full Patriots story
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison discuss their reactions to “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” and why they were disappointed with some of the choices in the documentary.
Gardner-Johnson is a ‘difference-maker’ for Eagles
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison explain why the Philadelphia Eagles bringing back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a "good move" and discuss his potential impact as a playmaker in his return to the team.
Harrison wants Wilson, Fields to compete in PIT
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison outline how they anticipate the Steelers’ QB room shaking out with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and why Pittsburgh now has hope to believe in.
Falcons are set up to win NFC South with Cousins
Rodney Harrison and Devin McCourty explore how the Falcons can take their roster to the next level after adding Kirk Cousins, as well as how Raheem Morris brings a new life to the organization.
Celebrating Donald’s ‘unbelievable’ NFL career
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison discuss the legendary career of Aaron Donald, explaining what made the 10-time Pro Bowler so special.
Ranking the top five safeties in the NFL
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison rank their top five safeties in the NFL right now, including Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Buccaneers and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers.
Simms defends his 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Malik Nabers deserves to be atop his rankings, why Marvin Harrison Jr. comes in at No. 3 on his list and more.
MIN reportedly to have private McCarthy workout
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how private workouts can be vital for players, after reports the Vikings are heading to campus for a private workout J.J. McCarthy is heading to Minnesota for a private workout.
How SF clerical payroll error affects draft picks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the NFL’s decision to take away a 2025 fifth-round pick and reduce a 2024 fourth-round pick for the 49ers and compare it to the Falcons’ punishment for pumping in crowd noise.
Brown more focused on winning than the money
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Hollywood Brown’s motive for signing with the Chiefs and also weigh in on the likelihood of the organization staying in Kansas City.
Cousins will wear No. 18 jersey with Falcons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the business components of switching jersey numbers, after Kirk Cousins elected to wear No. 18 in Atlanta.
How Pickett talked with PIT after Russ signing
Kenny Pickett explained how he was “confident” in how he communicated with the Steelers after signing Russell Wilson, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss why he didn’t deserve any special treatment.