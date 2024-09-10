 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Sky
WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed
GOLF: AUG 31 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - TOUR Championship
Ludvig Åberg, wearing sleeve, says knee surgery ‘went well’
St. John's
Report: St. John’s finalizing deal to make Fordham athletic director Ed Kull its next AD

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_romineanalysis_240910.jpg
Romine keeping eye on USC women, LSU men’s teams
nbc_golf_gt_hubbardint_240910.jpg
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavroundtable_240910.jpg
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Sky
WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed
GOLF: AUG 31 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - TOUR Championship
Ludvig Åberg, wearing sleeve, says knee surgery ‘went well’
St. John's
Report: St. John’s finalizing deal to make Fordham athletic director Ed Kull its next AD

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_romineanalysis_240910.jpg
Romine keeping eye on USC women, LSU men’s teams
nbc_golf_gt_hubbardint_240910.jpg
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavroundtable_240910.jpg
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Le Batard: Watson is a 'disaster' for the Browns

September 10, 2024 03:04 PM
Dan Le Batard, Stugotz and the rest of the Shipping Container discuss Deshaun Watson's future with the Cleveland Browns following another lackluster performance and new allegations of sexual assault against him.
Up Next
nbc_dps_jets49ersrecap_240910.jpg
13:50
When did 49ers know McCaffrey would miss Week 1?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverrbv2_240910.jpg
18:34
Dobbins tops Berry’s Week 2 RB waiver wire adds
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_240910.jpg
6:57
Target Jeudy, Dortch on wide receiver waiver wire
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnftakeaways_240910.jpg
4:53
Berry’s Jets-49ers fantasy football takeaways
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverte_240910.jpg
4:42
Berry’s Week 2 TE waiver adds: Likely, Parkinson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240910.jpg
4:21
Packers offense takes downgrade with Love’s injury
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverqb_240910.jpg
6:05
Mayfield, Fields are top Week 2 QB waiver adds
Now Playing
backtofutures.jpg
1:31
Futures Bets: Shanahan for Coach of the Year?
Now Playing
nbc_dls_rosenhausfullintv_240910.jpg
19:28
Rosenhaus on Hill’s next steps after detainment
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jimhintv_240910.jpg
15:20
Chargers’ Harbaugh ‘honors work’ with team shirts
Now Playing
nbc_dps_alexsmithintv_240910.jpg
15:40
Smith: Mahomes’ ‘obsessive’ nature makes him elite
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
2:16
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
Now Playing