Top News

Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Did Hackett need to respond to Payton's comments?

August 2, 2023 11:21 AM
Dan Patrick discusses Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's response to Broncos head coach Sean Payton's jarring comments about him and wonders whether the unexpected rivalry will live up to the hype.
Up Next
3:15
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
Now Playing
10:13
PFT Draft: Coordinators under the most pressure
Now Playing
12:13
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
Now Playing
23:05
Gardner reveals ‘sauciest’ play, previews year 2
Now Playing
2:55
Belichick has ‘all 90 guys’ competing at camp
Now Playing
0:25
Graham likes to rewatch video of him sacking Brady
Now Playing
4:50
Raiders reportedly open to restarting Jacobs talks
Now Playing
8:55
Blank considers Ridder to be ‘QB of the future’
Now Playing
6:36
Why Zeke return to Dallas would be ‘a distraction’
Now Playing
6:17
Johnson: ‘Nothing to lose’ playing injured in SB
Now Playing
7:11
Kamara meets with Goodell for potential suspension
Now Playing
3:51
Is playing in preseason worth risk for Rodgers?
Now Playing