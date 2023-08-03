Watch Now
Garrett talks Browns' outlook at 2023 HOF Game
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett talks with Jac Collinsworth about his team's growth, offseason moves and more at the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
Ware signs national anthem at 2023 HOF Game
Former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware signs the national anthem before the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
Inductees honored before Hall of Fame Game
The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees are introduced before the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game between the Browns and Jets.
Revis reflects on his NFL career at 2023 HOF Game
Darrelle Revis talks with Rodney Harrison and Jason McCourty about his NFL career and more at the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
Berry names St. Brown his 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
Matthew Berry shares his highly-anticipated 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' pick with Chris Simms at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
What’s next for Taylor, Cook?
Mike Florio provides updates on the next moves for Jonathan Taylor and Dalvin Cook as well as running through the NFL's changes to the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.
Jets’ Lazard: ‘This team is special for sure’
Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard talks about Aaron Rodgers’ fit with the New York Jets and his high expectations for the team this season.
McDaniel’s Dolphins know how to have fun
Peter King runs through his three takeaways from Miami Dolphins training camp, including the hallmark of a Mike McDaniel team, Vic Fangio's new confident defense, and the promise of safety Jevon Holland.
MIA’s DC Fangio will rely on safeties, versatility
Peter King's New Guy In Town for the Miami Dolphins is defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose defense will rely heavily on safeties and players' ability to play the whole field.
Waddle discusses the origins of his ‘waddle’ dance
Jaylen Waddle joins Peter King to discuss playing in the heat, Tua Tagovailoa's leadership and the origins of his 'waddle' touchdown celebration.
Media has made it hard for Jets to match the hype
Peter Schrager joins Dan Patrick to discuss the hype around Aaron Rodgers, the top contenders in the AFC, expectations for the Bears and the future of Kyler Murray.
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has ‘that dog’
Devin McCourty shares his impressions from playing against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as well as Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and other NFL stars.