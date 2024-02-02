 Skip navigation
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 31 Northwestern at Purdue
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan promotes Campbell to offensive coordinator, Newsome to offensive line coach
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 26 Big Ten Conference Media Days
Big Ten, SEC forming joint advisory group to find solutions to college sports issues

oly_ssm1000_quebec_stolzwin_240202.jpg
Stolz stays hot with speed skating WC 1000m win
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_240202.jpg
Wright: Mahomes is the 2nd-greatest QB ever
nbc_dps_dpondanquinn_240202.jpg
Quinn is an ‘uninspiring’ hire for Commanders

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hasselbeck: 49ers' Purdy is a 'freaking beast'

February 2, 2024 02:33 PM
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss whether he believes Bill Belichick will land another head-coaching job in the NFL, the college recruiting process, Brock Purdy and more.
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_240202.jpg
18:53
Wright: Mahomes is the 2nd-greatest QB ever
nbc_dps_dpondanquinn_240202.jpg
8:28
Quinn is an ‘uninspiring’ hire for Commanders
nbc_pft_vaccines_v2_240202.jpg
6:01
Florio discusses importance of health decisions
nbc_pft_gamblingpressconference_240202__099390.jpg
19:43
NFL moves Commissioner’s SB press conference
nbc_dps_gamblingdiscussion_240202.jpg
5:48
Is embrace of Vegas the ‘biggest shift’ in sports?
nbc_pft_brockpurdyv2_240202.jpg
5:10
Inside 49ers locker room at halftime of NFC Champ.
nbc_pft_draftkingsshowme_v2_240202.jpg
6:05
Show Me Something: Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_quinnchipkelly_240202.jpg
4:37
Quinn reportedly could have interest in Kelly
nbc_pft_kliffkingsburry_240202.jpg
1:37
King: Jacobs should be thrilled about Kingsbury
nbc_pft_liamcoen_240202.jpg
3:43
Bucs reportedly working on deal to hire Coen as OC
nbc_pft_canalesyoung_240202.jpg
1:40
Canales believes Young is ‘an amazing talent’
nbc_pft_raidersfacility_240202__978607.jpg
4:07
Raiders must turn over practice facility to Chiefs
