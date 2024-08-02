 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Judge_RD.jpg
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Jose Ramirez
Orioles vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Tyler Reddick wedding.jpeg
How NASCAR drivers spent their Olympic break vacation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_utahchampionship_240801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_rfs_lions_240801.jpg
Lions offensive sleepers to watch for in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Judge_RD.jpg
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Jose Ramirez
Orioles vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Tyler Reddick wedding.jpeg
How NASCAR drivers spent their Olympic break vacation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_utahchampionship_240801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_rfs_lions_240801.jpg
Lions offensive sleepers to watch for in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

How NFL's new kickoff rules looked at HOF Game

August 2, 2024 09:56 AM
The DPS crew thinks the total number of kickoffs returned for touchdowns will increase after seven of eight kickoffs were returned in the Hall of Fame game, the first real look at the NFL's new kickoff rules.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
11:47
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
11:31
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
6:15
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_purdy_240801.jpg
5:51
Purdy positioning himself to be highest-paid QB
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cowboys_240801.jpg
13:06
Cowboys ‘dragging their feet’ on extending stars
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_dolphins_240801.jpg
7:53
Simms: No NFL team would pay Tagovailoa that much
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jlove_240801.jpg
5:50
Why Simms likes Love’s deal more than Tagovailoa’s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dungyint_240801.jpg
9:54
Dungy: New kickoff rules will limit kick returns
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
36:10
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
5:19
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
4:17
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrules_240731.jpg
8:28
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule
Now Playing