Daniels 'is greatest story' in WAS since Griffin
Scoop City podcast host Dianna Russini joins The Dan Le Batard to discuss the quarterback situation in Miami, the Eagles slow start, the Washington Commanders offense and more.
Could Quinn win Coach of the Year with Commanders?
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers give some NFL Awards futures bets they're looking at, including Dan Quinn for Coach of the Year with the resurgent Washington Commanders.
Fields a legit fantasy starting QB with Steelers
Justin Fields is looking more and more comfortable with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making him a viable starting quarterback option in fantasy football. FFHH looks at other top QB, tight end and defense waiver adds.
Gibbs, Montgomery both every-week fantasy starters
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery headline the FFHH crew's fantasy takeaways from Monday's Lions win, as well as Kenneth Walker III clearly leading the Seahawks' backfield after his monster three-touchdown performance.
Dowdle, Johnson solid waiver adds amid RB concerns
FFHH looks at some of the top waiver wire options at a thin running back position across the league, with Rico Dowdle and Roschon Johnson as decent adds — especially for Christian McCaffrey managers who need to act soon.
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR
Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew give their favorite waiver wire adds at wide receiver, led by a pair of Packers in Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs.
Lockett sinks Berry’s fantasy matchup vs. Croucher
Matthew Berry laments his heartbreaking 0.14-point fantasy football defeat to Jay Croucher in Week 4 — impacted, in part, by Tyler Lockett, despite the best efforts of Kenneth Walker III.
Eagles hangover from 2023 hasn’t gone away
NFL analyst and former head coach Herm Edwards joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles struggles, top contenders in the NFC, Jayden Daniels' impressive first month in the NFL and more.
Goff completes all passes, but no perfect game
The Dan Patrick Show discusses what qualifies as a perfect game for a quarterback in the wake of Jared Goff's performance for the Lions, as well as the Dolphins need for a legitimate backup QB behind Tua Tagovailoa.
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why it’s a “veteran move” to voice frustrations behind the coach loud enough so he can hear them and why Tyreek Hill’s anger is valid.
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
After Robert Saleh backtracked on his concerns with Aaron Rodgers’ cadence, Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why there’s a fine line to walk in order to keep the QB happy.
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate if it’s time for Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson or Gardner Minshew to take a spot on the bench entering Week 5.