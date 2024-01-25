 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NASCAR Production Days
RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports make sponsor announcements
The American Express - Final Round
Dunlap turning pro, debuting at signature Pebble event
Iowa v Ohio State
How to watch Ohio State vs Illinois: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_toptracerbooth_240125.jpg
Toptracer’s coach program evolving in 2024
nbc_golf_titleistbooth_240125.jpg
Titleist booth unveiled at 2024 PGA Show
nbc_golf_dunlappresser_240125.jpg
Dunlap announces turning pro after PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NASCAR Production Days
RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports make sponsor announcements
The American Express - Final Round
Dunlap turning pro, debuting at signature Pebble event
Iowa v Ohio State
How to watch Ohio State vs Illinois: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_toptracerbooth_240125.jpg
Toptracer’s coach program evolving in 2024
nbc_golf_titleistbooth_240125.jpg
Titleist booth unveiled at 2024 PGA Show
nbc_golf_dunlappresser_240125.jpg
Dunlap announces turning pro after PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jim Harbaugh brings excitement to Chargers

January 25, 2024 10:24 AM
Daniel Jeremiah discusses the identity that Jim Harbaugh will bring to the Chargers, the in-house accountability that he will establish early, the shape of the current roster, and how he'll will work with Justin Herbert.
Up Next
nbc_pft_danpitcher_240125.jpg
1:09
Bengals promote Pitcher to offensive coordinator
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joebarry_240125.jpg
1:15
Packers fire DC Barry after ‘inconsistent’ year
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfc_240125.jpg
3:05
NFC Championship props: Players to watch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vrabel_240125.jpg
1:58
Falcons complete in-person interview with Vrabel
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lions49ers_240125.jpg
10:29
49ers must play aggressively on defense vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_freelancers_240125.jpg
9:03
Harbaugh has ability to unite ‘freelancers’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaugh_stories_240125.jpg
7:14
Florio, Simms share their best Harbaugh stories
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughkaepernick_240125.jpg
2:08
Could Harbaugh bring Kaepernick to Chargers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughherbert_240125.jpg
3:05
How Harbaugh can help Herbert develop as a leader
Now Playing
nbc_pft_winnersandlosers_240125.jpg
13:01
Winners, losers of Harbaugh to the Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargersneedgm_240125.jpg
1:47
Who will Chargers look at for new general manager?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargerscohesive_240125.jpg
15:39
Harbaugh will get Chargers working cohesively
Now Playing