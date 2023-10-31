Watch Now
Lions 'look like a powerhouse' through eight games
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to discuss the potential of the Detroit Lions, the biggest storylines of the NFL trade deadline and why the Cardinals want to "gather information" on Kyler Murray.
Berry likes O’Connell COY if Vikings make playoffs
Matthew Berry and Co. examine a pair of longshot bets on DraftKings Sportsbook, including Bryson Young to win OROY and Kevin O'Connell as a COY candidate if the Vikings make the postseason.
Target Cooks, Dotson as Week 9 WR waiver adds
Matthew Berry and Co. share their top WR waiver adds for Week 9, including Jahan Dotson, Brandin Cooks, Rashid Shaheed, Demario Douglas and others.
Is Gibbs a ‘must-start’ after Week 8 breakout?
Matthew Berry shares the outlook for Jahmyr Gibbs after a monster fantasy performance in Week 8 and the continued frustrations for Davante Adams and fantasy managers alike.
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
Matthew Berry discusses why he would 'be aggressive' to grab Cardinals' TE Trey McBride on the waiver wire, as well as Taysom Hill, Logan Thomas and others as noteworthy Week 9 additions.
Carr, Howell lead Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire QBs
Matthew Berry and Co. discuss signal-callers on the waiver wire that could provide a boost to fantasy managers in Week 9, including Derek Carr, Sam Howell, Will Levis and others.
Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire RBs: Henderson, Spears
With many top-12 fantasy RBs on bye in Week 9, Matthew Berry shares the top waiver adds at the position, as well as a 'huge range of outcomes' for Leonard Fournette in Buffalo and the continued push for Tyjae Spears.
Johnson blames officials for loss to Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Diontae Johnson’s remarks about the officials and spell out where the WR crossed the line.
Thibodeaux blasts officials for key offsides call
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Kayvon Thibodeaux was in fact offsides and why ultimately, the risk was not worth the reward at a moment like that.
Florio: Lions could go 14-3 with ease of schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Detroit Lions' favorable schedule in the coming weeks and why the Cowboys matchup will be a chance to prove that a loss to the Ravens was a fluke.
PFT Draft: Vikings’ best options at QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out which players the Vikings should turn to given Kirk Cousins’ torn Achilles, from Case Keenum to Jameis Winston and more.
Gibbs has breakout game on MNF vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms applaud Jahmyr Gibbs after his standout performance and recall everyone who said the RB shouldn’t have been drafted so early.