 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2010 Mutual of Omaha Pan Pacific Championships
U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Drelon Miller.jpg
Drelon Miller Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_tigergolfcourse_231031.jpg
Lynch: Woods’ El Cardonal is a ‘generous’ course
nbc_golf_gc_mitchellint_231031.jpg
Mitchell discusses improvements in his game
nbc_berry_futures_231031.jpg
Berry likes O’Connell COY if Vikings make playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2010 Mutual of Omaha Pan Pacific Championships
U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Drelon Miller.jpg
Drelon Miller Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_tigergolfcourse_231031.jpg
Lynch: Woods’ El Cardonal is a ‘generous’ course
nbc_golf_gc_mitchellint_231031.jpg
Mitchell discusses improvements in his game
nbc_berry_futures_231031.jpg
Berry likes O’Connell COY if Vikings make playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lions 'look like a powerhouse' through eight games

October 31, 2023 02:11 PM
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to discuss the potential of the Detroit Lions, the biggest storylines of the NFL trade deadline and why the Cardinals want to "gather information" on Kyler Murray.
Up Next
nbc_berry_futures_231031.jpg
1:34
Berry likes O’Connell COY if Vikings make playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwirerwrs_231031.jpg
16:26
Target Cooks, Dotson as Week 9 WR waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnfreax_231031.jpg
2:44
Is Gibbs a ‘must-start’ after Week 8 breakout?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwiretes_231031.jpg
1:37
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwireqbs_231031.jpg
3:15
Carr, Howell lead Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire QBs
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwirerbs_231031.jpg
17:53
Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire RBs: Henderson, Spears
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dontaejohnson_231031.jpg
3:33
Johnson blames officials for loss to Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kayvon_231031.jpg
1:44
Thibodeaux blasts officials for key offsides call
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsremainingschedule_231031.jpg
6:05
Florio: Lions could go 14-3 with ease of schedule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_231031.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Vikings’ best options at QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gibbs_231031.jpg
2:04
Gibbs has breakout game on MNF vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_231031.jpg
4:19
Simms: Benching Purdy criticisms are ‘hilarious’
Now Playing