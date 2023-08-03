Watch Now
Media has made it hard for Jets to match the hype
Peter Schrager joins Dan Patrick to discuss the hype around Aaron Rodgers, the top contenders in the AFC, expectations for the Bears and the future of Kyler Murray.
Up Next
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has ‘that dog’
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has 'that dog'
Devin McCourty shares his impressions from playing against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as well as Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and other NFL stars.
Which QB most impressed McCourty in his career?
Which QB most impressed McCourty in his career?
Devin McCourty, a former safety for the New England Patriots, joins Chris Simms to discuss which signal caller impressed him more: Aaron Rodgers in 2014 or Patrick Mahomes in 2018.
McCourty remembers the top teams of his career
McCourty remembers the top teams of his career
Former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to reflect on the best teams he played on throughout his career and what he remembers most from his success.
McCourty: ‘Boulder off my shoulders’ in retirement
McCourty: 'Boulder off my shoulders' in retirement
Former New England Patriot Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to discuss his recent retirement, the anxiety that came with playing in the NFL and his relationship with Patriots' coach Bill Belichick.
Wilson, Love must show something soon
Wilson, Love must show something soon
Though their situations differ, 2023 is a big year for the NFL futures of the Jets' Zach Wilson and Packers' Jordan Love.
King’s key takeaways from Ravens’ training camp
King's key takeaways from Ravens' training camp
Peter King gives his three takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens training camp, including Lamar Jackson's mood in camp, the emergence of a rookie wide receiver and a new-look offense.
King: Flowers ‘most impressive’ rookie in camp
King: Flowers 'most impressive' rookie in camp
Peter King's New Kid in Town for the Baltimore Ravens is rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who he heralds as the most impressive rookie he's witnessed on his training camp tour so far.
Jackson: New Ravens offense looking ‘explosive’
Jackson: New Ravens offense looking 'explosive'
Peter King catches up with Lamar Jackson at Ravens' training camp to discuss his contract negotiation process, why he's happy in Baltimore, new wide receivers and more.
PFT Draft: Backup QBs to watch in preseason
PFT Draft: Backup QBs to watch in preseason
From Sam Darnold to Zach Wilson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which backup QBs they'll be watching the closest throughout the preseason.
Mayfield vs. Trask QB competition in TB ‘tightens’
Mayfield vs. Trask QB competition in TB ‘tightens’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Buccaneers OC Dave Canales’ read on the battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask and discuss why it’s the only “true” QB competition right now.
Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Tom Brady’s latest investment with Birmingham City is just another reason why all signs are pointing to the fact he’s moving on from the NFL.