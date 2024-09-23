Watch Now
Dolphins had 'no plan' at QB when Tua went down
Dan Le Batard, Stugotz, and the rest of the Shipping Container discuss the fallout from the Miami Dolphins' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 3.
Up Next
Glazer: Steelers have a ‘culture of violence’
Glazer: Steelers have a 'culture of violence'
Jay Glazer joins the Dan Le Batard show to mull over Justin Fields fitting the Pittsburgh Steelers' culture, Sam Darnold's hot start with the Vikings, Jerry Jones' free agency comments on Derrick Henry and more.
Week 3 takeaways: Cowboys stumble, Fields shines
Week 3 takeaways: Cowboys stumble, Fields shines
Tony Calatayud shares his Top 10 takeaways from NFL Week 3, including his thoughts Anthony Richardson's struggles, Andy Dalton's reemergence, and more.
Cowboys, Texans got ‘pushed around’ in Week 3
Cowboys, Texans got 'pushed around' in Week 3
Sean Salisbury joins Dan Patrick to discuss USC's "welcome to the Big Ten moment" against Michigan before transitioning to how the Cowboys and Texans got "pushed around" in Week 3 and more from the NFL.
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
The FFHH crew pick the key players to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football showdown between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals.
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
The FFHH crew picks their key players to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football showdown in the AFC between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader
The FFHH crew previews tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills, and the Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
Is it time to panic about Richardson?
Is it time to panic about Richardson?
The FFHH crew takes a look at Anthony Richardson's lackluster performance for the Indianapolis Colts in their win against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
Berry buying Dalton as a legit fantasy starter
Berry buying Dalton as a legit fantasy starter
The FFHH crew reacts to Andy Dalton's first start with the Carolina Panthers in place of Bryce Young, and Matthew Berry explains why Dalton can be a legitimate option for your starting lineup.
Has Jennings earned a bigger role with the 49ers?
Has Jennings earned a bigger role with the 49ers?
The FFHH crew Jauan Jennings' sensational performance for the San Francisco 49ers despite his team's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Henry proves he’s still a top RB against Cowboys
Henry proves he's still a top RB against Cowboys
The FFHH crew takes a closer look at Derrick Henry's fantasy performance against the Dallas Cowboys and discuss his ceiling with the Baltimore Ravens.
Darnold a ‘legit borderline QB1' with Vikings
Darnold a 'legit borderline QB1' with Vikings
Matthew Berry does his best impersonation of a Minnesota Vikings fan following Sam Darnold's incredible performance against the Houston Texans on Sunday.