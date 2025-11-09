Tua: 'It's a special feeling' to beat the Bills

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: A one-bid Big 12?
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Buenos Aires Ken Roczen styles.jpg
Ken Roczen wins Buenos Aires GP in 2025 WSX opener, Haiden Deegan third in inaugural 450 race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: A one-bid Big 12?
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Buenos Aires Ken Roczen styles.jpg
Ken Roczen wins Buenos Aires GP in 2025 WSX opener, Haiden Deegan third in inaugural 450 race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tua: 'It's a special feeling' to beat the Bills

November 9, 2025 05:05 PM
Tua Tagovailoa explains why he's so proud of the entire team for their effort to defeat an AFC East rival in Week 10.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_broncos_251107.jpg
11:24
Examining DEN offense after poor TNF performance
nbc_ffhh_danielsinjury_251107.jpg
03:16
Berry: Daniels should not play again this season
nbc_ffhh_vegaspass_251107.jpg
01:41
Raiders entire pass game ‘brutal’ Thursday night
nbc_ffhh_flexual_251107.jpg
04:46
Montgomery faces bad WAS rush defense in week 10
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251107.jpg
01:47
Browns RB Judkins has great matchup in week 10
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251107.jpg
02:55
Brissett among start/sit questions for NFL Week 10
nbc_ffhh_injuriesstevenson_251107.jpg
08:29
Ramifications of RB injuries in NFL Week 10
nbc_ffhh_injuriesmeyers_251107.jpg
08:53
Can Meyers factor into JAC offense in debut?
nbc_roto_bestbets_251107.jpg
01:40
Panthers, Falcons lead Week 10 best bets
joealtchargersoline.jpg
02:14
Alt’s absence could hurt Chargers against Steelers
jordanlovepackersgreenbay.jpg
02:18
Can Packers cover 2.5-point spread against Eagles?
nbc_bte_bestbets_251107.jpg
02:00
Bet on Williams to have long reception in Week 10
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
02:59
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
02:47
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
10:29
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks
nbc_pft_grahamgano_251107.jpg
14:36
Gano speaks on mental health impacts of betting
nbc_pft_tushpush_251107.jpg
08:07
Unpacking LaFleur’s comments on tush push
nbc_pft_marshawnkneeland_251107.jpg
07:22
Cowboys’ Kneeland found dead of apparent suicide
nbc_pft_denkcprvw_251107.jpg
09:00
Chiefs face ‘critical’ game vs Broncos in Week 11
nbc_pft_raidersgo_251107.jpg
08:07
How might Brady be involved in Raiders’ future?
nbc_pft_broncosfans_251107.jpg
11:20
Unpacking Broncos’ fans’ reactions to ‘rough’ win
nbc_pft_raidersopportunities_251107.jpg
02:55
Smith on ‘missed opportunities’ vs Broncos
nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251107.jpg
04:21
Broncos’ defense dominates in ugly win vs. Raiders
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251106.jpg
01:25
What Thomas Jr.'s ankle injury means in fanatsy
nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
01:07
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251106.jpg
03:36
Best odds for Dobbins in Raiders vs Broncos TNF
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251106.jpg
08:38
Patriots’ Maye could ‘ignite’ vs Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251106.jpg
03:08
Lawrence, Young among Week 10 QBs to avoid
nbc_ffhh_pchate_251106.jpg
02:44
Steelers’ Metcalf ‘inconsistent’ this season
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_251106.jpg
12:04
Bills’ Davis is top RB replacement if Cook is out

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
nbc_pl_lowedown_251109.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
nbc_pl_update_251109.jpg
11:37
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
nbc_pl_slotinterview_251109.jpg
01:48
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
nbc_pl_pepinterview_251109.jpg
01:20
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_251109.jpg
16:20
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_mcliv_251109.jpg
12:49
Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_dokuintv_251109.jpg
57
Dias, Doku react to Man City’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251109.jpg
01:52
Doku’s screamer puts City 3-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251109.jpg
01:22
Gonzalez blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251109.jpg
01:24
Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_brevnew_251109.jpg
13:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_pepsegment_251109.jpg
02:38
Celebrating Guardiola’s 1,000 games in management
nbc_pl_avlbou_251109.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 11
nbc_pl_notleeds_251109.jpg
10:28
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Leeds MWK 11
nbc_pl_forestgoalthreev3_251109.jpg
03:11
Anderson’s penalty gives Forest 3-1 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_cpbha_251109.jpg
09:41
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 11
nbc_pl_avlboupostgame_251109.jpg
02:12
Villa ‘back to their best’ in rout of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251109.jpg
01:26
Thiago’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_redcardbregoal_251109.jpg
06:42
Thiago’s penalty gives Bees lead v. 10-man Magpies
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251109.jpg
01:01
Malen nets Villa’s fourth against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251109.jpg
01:06
Barkley heads Villa 3-0 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_forestgoaltwo_251109.jpg
01:26
Gibbs-White heads Forest 2-1 in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_bregoal_251109.jpg
01:08
Schade heads Brentford level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlgoal2v2_251109.jpg
01:27
Onana doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251109.jpg
55
Buendia’s majestic free-kick gives Villa lead
nbc_pl_forestgoalone_251109.jpg
01:05
Sangare equalizes for Forest against Leeds
nbc_pl_newgoalbarnes_251109.jpg
01:36
Barnes drills Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Brentford