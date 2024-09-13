Watch Now
Tagovailoa's injury points to larger issues in NFL
Dan Le Batard reacts to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tau Tagovailoa's head injury in the second half of the Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.
Tua leaves game in ‘disastrous’ loss to Bills
The Dan Le Batard Show reacts to the Dolphins' disappointing showing against the Bills, breaking down Tua Tagovailoa's concussion and the events that happened prior to it.
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch their favorite Week 2 bets to Matthew Berry, making the case for the Saints +6.5 vs. the Cowboys and Brian Robinson Jr. to go for over 68.5 yards from scrimmage vs. the Giants.
Browns’ Ford is a ‘plug and play’ RB with upside
Denny Carter joins Fantasy football Happy Hour to explain why Jerome Ford, Greg Dortch, Alexander Mattison and Devaughn Vele all bring underappreciated fantasy value.
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Christian McCaffrey's injury outlook heading into Week 2, explaining why San Francisco shouldn't push its star running back to play this early in the season.
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Marvin Harrison Jr.'s disappointing Week 1 performance vs. the Bills, questioning when it's acceptable to "hit the panic button" on the No. 4 overall pick.
What could Tua’s concussion mean for Achane?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Tua Tagovailoa's "scary" concussion, analyzing the fantasy implications the injury holds for De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill.
Cook’s ‘fantastic’ game a sign of things to come
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss James Cook's impressive showing against the Dolphins, explaining why the Georgia product is a "top 10" running back in fantasy football.
Will the NFL intervene on player concussions?
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to break down the NFL's possible involvement in Tua Tagovailoa's medical clearance to play, along with the potential financial implications that now loom for the Dolphins.
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
The Bills remain the team to beat in the AFC East after continuing their dominance over the Dolphins on Thursday.
Dolphins ‘can’t get over the hump’ vs. Bills
Football Night in America analyst and former Patriots DB Devin McCourty joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Tua Tagovailoa's injury versus the Bills and the future of his career from a player's perspective.
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Michael Holley draft the players who need to show something during Week 2 of the NFL season.