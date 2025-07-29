 Skip navigation
Top News

112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 21
Tadej Pogačar skips Spanish Vuelta to recover from Tour de France triumph
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyreek Hill
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Qualifying
Race for NASCAR Cup regular season title heats up at Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks

Watch Now

NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends

July 29, 2025
Drew Dinsick dives into some tips for betting NFL preseason games, sharing why bettors should be focused on historical trends and tactics.

nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
11:47
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
03:35
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
02:48
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’
nbc_pft_tylerguyton_250729.jpg
01:38
DAL avoids worst-case scenario with Guyton injury
nbc_pft_brownssituation_250729.jpg
02:51
Florio: Browns ‘chronically irrational’ team
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250729.jpg
03:33
Where Winston fits into Giants’ QB situation
nbc_pft_courtlandsutton_250729.jpg
03:08
What Sutton’s extension means for McLaurin
nbc_pft_treylonburks_250729.jpg
04:37
Titans release Burks after challenging run
nbc_pft_cordarrellepatterson_250729.jpg
05:43
What’s next for Patterson after Steelers cut him?
nbc_pft_deionsanders_250729.jpg
11:30
Deion ‘isn’t stepping down, he’s stepping up’
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250729.jpg
14:15
Teammate reportedly filed Wilkins H.R. complaint
nbc_pft_justinherbert_250729.jpg
14:23
Harbaugh sees Herbert at ‘highest level’ as a QB
nbc_pft_parkave_250729.jpg
19:20
Shooting occurs at building NFL is headquartered
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_csu_madden_99_250728.jpg
04:46
Jackson, Allen among seven joining Madden 99 Club
kennyp.jpg
06:28
How Pickett’s injury affects Browns QB competition
nbc_csu_stafford_out_250728.jpg
03:10
Rams ‘being safe’ with Stafford’s back issues
nbc_csu_eagles_champs_250728.jpg
03:27
Eagles have ‘Superbowl bullseye’ on their backs
nico_collins.jpg
01:58
Collins ‘clear best bet’ as NFL yards leader
nbc_bte_saintsfuures_250728.jpg
02:09
Moore makes Kamara ‘interesting’ with run usage
nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
04:59
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
05:30
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
05:07
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsnewteam_250728.jpg
04:56
Potential landing spots for Wilkins
nbc_pft_steelersthrowbacks_250728.jpg
02:55
How Steelers’ throwback uniforms compare to others
nbc_pft_trainingcampdraft_250728.jpg
13:30
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_rodgerstrainingcamp_250728.jpg
07:12
Early analysis on Rodgers at training camp
nbc_pft_rodgersonbradshaw_250728.jpg
11:21
Rodgers has great response to Bradshaw’s remarks
nbc_pft_rashawnslater_250728.jpg
05:18
Slater agrees to four-year extension with Chargers

Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
oly_dvmsp_worlds_tylerandhedberg_250729.jpg
06:27
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015
oly_sww100br_worlds_annaelendt_250729.jpg
07:33
Elendt upsets Douglass in 100m breaststroke
oly_sww200f_worlds_claireweinstein_250729.jpg
06:41
Weinstein swims to top time in 200m free semis
oly_sww1500f_worlds_mc.jpg
04:08
Ledecky’s medal ceremony from 1500m freestyle
oly_swm100bk_worlds_pietercoetze_250729.jpg
06:41
Coetze narrowly emerges with 100m backstroke gold
oly_sww100bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250729.jpg
08:41
McKeown swims to CR to win 100m back at worlds
oly_sww1500f_worlds_katieledecky_250729.jpg
09:37
Ledecky remains unbeatable in women’s 1500m free
oly_swm200f_worlds_davidpopovici_250729_v2.jpg
07:42
Popovici edges Hobson for men’s 200m free gold
nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
12:04
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_pedersonginn_250728.jpg
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_roto_clase_news_250728.jpg
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
nbc_wnba_feverwin_250728.jpg
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
nbc_wnba_gamesreax_250728.jpg
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250728.jpg
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
nbc_roto_ryanmcmahon_250728.jpg
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
nbc_wnba_libertysparks_250728.jpg
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
nbc_dps_nflhopemeter_250728.jpg
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
nbc_golf_sales_penske3m_250728.jpg
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
nbc_dls_mlstalk_250728.jpg
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
nbc_golf_rolappdiscussion_250728.jpg
09:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
oly_sww100bu_worlds_final_underwater.jpg
01:07
Underwater Cam: Walsh wins 100m fly world title