MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Where to watch Sunday’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway
AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Where to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Fermin becomes key for Royals

Top Clips

nbc_berry_wradp_240830.jpg
Odunze, Kirk lead late-draft fantasy WR steals
nbc_dps_coloradonorthdakotastaterecap_240830.jpg
Can Hunter succeed in the NFL as a two-way player?
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Risers, fallers within 2024 NFL quarterback tiers

August 30, 2024 11:42 AM
Longtime NFL writer Mike Sando joins Dan Patrick to break down his annual NFL quarterback tiers, where Brock Purdy rises two tiers and Aaron Rodgers falls.
Up Next
nbc_berry_wradp_240830.jpg
12:04
Odunze, Kirk lead late-draft fantasy WR steals
nbc_berry_draftmailbag_240830.jpg
7:06
Fantasy TE draft strategy, balancing RB and WR
nbc_berry_draftrecaps_240830.jpg
9:24
Will Hill pay off as a late fantasy draft pick?
nbc_berry_rbadp_240830.jpg
9:06
Warren, Brown viable as fantasy RBs in late rounds
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240830.jpg
2:52
Lawrence set to be a top ‘sleeper’ fantasy QB
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
17:28
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
7:55
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
5:08
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
nbc_pft_draft_240830.jpg
5:15
PFT Draft: Best Heisman winners currently in NFL
nbc_pft_nebrissett_240830.jpg
3:14
Brissett’s run as Pats’ starting QB could be short
nbc_pft_lamar_240830.jpg
8:13
Jackson taking ‘ownership’ in a new way for Ravens
nbc_pft_rice_240830.jpg
7:12
Chiefs’ Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt List
