Risers, fallers within 2024 NFL quarterback tiers
Longtime NFL writer Mike Sando joins Dan Patrick to break down his annual NFL quarterback tiers, where Brock Purdy rises two tiers and Aaron Rodgers falls.
Odunze, Kirk lead late-draft fantasy WR steals
The FFHH crew evaluate how Matthew Berry's fantasy wide receiver rankings stack up against other platforms and find Rome Odunze (among other rookies) and Christian Kirk as great values.
Fantasy TE draft strategy, balancing RB and WR
The FFHH team dips into the mailbag to answer some questions about how to handle the tight end position in fantasy drafts and which ways to turn on RBs and WRs as the draft plays out.
Will Hill pay off as a late fantasy draft pick?
Matthew Berry and Co. take a look at their teams from their latest draft, highlighted by Matthew drafting Taysom Hill over Brock Bowers and Jay Croucher's investment in Brandon Aiyuk paying off.
Warren, Brown viable as fantasy RBs in late rounds
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew evaluate how minor injuries and crowded backfields affect the ADPs of talented running backs like Jaylen Warren, Chase Brown and Josh Jacobs.
Lawrence set to be a top ‘sleeper’ fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew compare Matthew Berry's quarterback rankings to the other major outlets, highlighting Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence as two potential sleepers.
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
With Dak Prescott expressing uncertainty about his contract negotiations with the Cowboys, PFT explains why Jerry Jones doesn't seem overly concerned with securing his franchise QB beyond 2024.
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
Mike Florio and Charean Williams make their picks for “Most Likely to Succeed” offensively and defensively, “Dynamic Duo,” and more for the AFC South in 2024.
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss why the Cleveland Browns chose to restructure Deshaun Watson's contract with Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season looming.
PFT Draft: Best Heisman winners currently in NFL
From Lamar Jackson to Kyler Murray and many more, Mike Florio and Charean Williams make their picks for the best Heisman Trophy winners currently in the NFL.
Brissett’s run as Pats’ starting QB could be short
With Jerod Mayo opting for Jacoby Brissett as New England's starting quarterback, PFT assesses how long the veteran can hold off rookie Drake Maye.
Jackson taking ‘ownership’ in a new way for Ravens
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dissect Ravens GM Eric DeCosta's comments about a new side of Lamar Jackson, where he's shown "urgency" ahead of a pivotal season.