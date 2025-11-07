 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Alabama at South Carolina
No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Boston College
No. 10 Notre Dave vs. Navy prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
nbc_bte_texasammissouri_251106.jpg
No. 3 Texas Tech at No. 22 Missouri prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

nbc_pft_denkcprvw_251107.jpg
Chiefs face ‘critical’ game vs Broncos in Week 11
nbc_pft_raidersgo_251107.jpg
How might Brady be involved in Raiders’ future?
nbc_pft_broncosfans_251107.jpg
Unpacking Broncos’ fans’ reactions to ‘rough’ win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Unpacking LaFleur's comments on tush push

November 7, 2025 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley look ahead to the Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Eagles. They discuss Matt LaFleur's comments about the tush push ahead of the game.

nbc_pft_denkcprvw_251107.jpg
09:00
Chiefs face ‘critical’ game vs Broncos in Week 11
nbc_pft_raidersgo_251107.jpg
08:07
How might Brady be involved in Raiders’ future?
nbc_pft_broncosfans_251107.jpg
11:20
Unpacking Broncos’ fans’ reactions to ‘rough’ win
nbc_pft_raidersopportunities_251107.jpg
02:55
Smith on ‘missed opportunities’ vs Broncos
nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251107.jpg
04:21
Broncos’ defense dominate in ‘ugly’ win vs Raiders
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251106.jpg
01:25
What Thomas Jr.'s ankle injury means in fanatsy
nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
01:07
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251106.jpg
03:36
Best odds for Dobbins in Raiders vs Broncos TNF
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251106.jpg
08:38
Patriots’ Maye could ‘ignite’ vs Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251106.jpg
03:08
Lawrence, Young among Week 10 QBs to avoid
nbc_ffhh_pchate_251106.jpg
02:44
Steelers’ Metcalf ‘inconsistent’ this season
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_251106.jpg
12:04
Bills’ Davis is top RB replacement if Cook is out
nbc_ffhh_pclove_251106.jpg
12:56
McConkey, Waddle lead Week 10 pass catchers
nbc_ffhh_rbhate_251106.jpg
05:27
Saints’ Kamara’s fantasy performance declining
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
03:11
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
02:41
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers
nbc_csu_pitvslac_251106.jpg
03:45
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_larvssf_251106.jpg
03:42
NFL Week 10 preview: Rams vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_azvssea_251106.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 10 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
nbc_bte_rams49ers_251106.jpg
02:13
Injuries piling up for 49ers as they host Rams
nbc_bte_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
01:52
Betting angles for Lions vs. Commanders in Week 10
nbc_csu_brownsjets_251106.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 10 preview: Browns vs. Jets
nbc_csu_patsbucs_251106.jpg
03:32
NFL Week 10 preview: Patriots vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_billsdolphins_251106.jpg
03:06
NFL Week 10 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_ravensvikings_251106.jpg
04:25
NFL Week 10 preview: Ravens vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_saintspanthers_251106.jpg
02:37
NFL Week 10 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_giantsbears_251106.jpg
02:13
NFL Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Bears
nbc_csu_jagstexans_251106.jpg
04:01
NFL Week 10 preview: Jaguars vs. Texans
nbc_csu_falconscolts_251106.jpg
03:24
NFL Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Colts
nbc_csu_tnfraidersbroncos_251106.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 10 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos

nbc_nba_lacvsphx_251106.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Green, Booker power Suns past Clippers
nbc_smx_ep39_251106.jpg
15:41
Tomac, Sexton among notable SMX riders on the move
nbc_smx_tomacintv_251106.jpg
01:46
Tomac’s transition to KTM ‘off to a good start’
nbc_golf_dunlaptalk_251106.jpg
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
nbc_golf_wwtr1_251106.jpg
07:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
nbc_cbb_gtownhaneyintv_251106.jpg
06:47
Haney seeks to be a ‘giver of hope’ for Hoyas
nbc_cbb_shubozzellaintv_251106.jpg
04:47
Bozzella’s message to SHU: ‘Enjoy the moment’
nbc_nba_markkanencomp_251106.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Markkanen cooking with Jazz in 2025-26
nbc_nba_offguardmip_251106.jpg
05:55
Bulls’ Giddey among early candidates for MIP award
cavs_mobley_talk_061125.jpg
07:44
Mobley ‘the key’ to Cavs reaching their potential
nbc_nba_offguardtwolves_251106.jpg
07:13
Assessing Timberwolves’ needs after 4-4 start
nbc_nba_offguardlukaconfidence_251106.jpg
07:54
Analyzing Doncic’s ‘supreme’ confidence
nbc_nba_offguardvetrosters_251106.jpg
15:43
Evaluating importance of veterans in the NBA
nbc_cbb_villdillonintv_251106.jpg
08:16
Villanova’s Dillon treasures leading alma mater
nbc_roto_quinshonjudkins_251106.jpg
01:23
What to expect of CLE’s Judkins in return vs. NYJ
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251106.jpg
01:27
Irving managers must be ready to pivot in Week 10
nbc_nba_tissotsgamilestone_251106.jpg
01:06
SGA hits 20-point mark in 80th straight game
nbc_roto_jalenduren_251106.jpg
01:07
Pistons’ Duren ‘outplaying’ fantasy expectations
nbc_cbb_kieger_251106.jpg
07:57
Kieger’s coaching energy started ‘in the womb’
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_251106.jpg
01:26
How Garland’s return helps Cavaliers offensively
nbc_golf_roryfleetwoodlowry_251106.jpg
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
nbc_roto_walkerkessler_251106.jpg
01:42
With Kessler out, who will step up for Jazz?
nbc_dps_claytonkershawinterview_251107.jpg
12:11
Kershaw: ‘I’m just glad I got that last out’
nbc_dps_jjwattinterview_251107.jpg
17:03
Watt on Jets’ trade deadline, Colts’ potential
nbc_nba_cbbtalkcamboozer_251106.jpg
04:36
Looking ahead top stacked 2026 NBA Draft class
nbc_nba_lesscontenders_251106.jpg
08:45
Plenty of time for NBA contenders to emerge
nbc_ncaa_wiscnebvball_251106.jpg
02:32
Wisconsin’s volleyball’s atmosphere is ‘electric’
garland_thumb.jpg
09:48
Pieces falling into place for Cavs, Lakers
nbc_nba_draftkings_251106.jpg
04:54
Assessing Paul, Booker’s props for LAC-PHX
nbc_nba_takeaways_251106.jpg
09:46
Pistons, Trail Blazers show how to rebuild