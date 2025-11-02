 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_larsoncelebration_251102.jpg
What Drivers Said at Phoenix after NASCAR Cup title for Kyle Larson, win for Ryan Blaney
Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Kyle Larson outduels Denny Hamlin on overtime restart for second NASCAR Cup championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_byron_251102.jpg
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
nbc_nas_briscoe_251102.jpg
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_larsoncelebration_251102.jpg
What Drivers Said at Phoenix after NASCAR Cup title for Kyle Larson, win for Ryan Blaney
Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Kyle Larson outduels Denny Hamlin on overtime restart for second NASCAR Cup championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_byron_251102.jpg
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
nbc_nas_briscoe_251102.jpg
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Young: Panthers' 'confidence never wavered' vs. GB

November 2, 2025 06:31 PM
Bryce Young credits the Carolina Panthers' defense for staying stout against the Green Bay Packers and explains why the offense had a great mentality on the game-wining drive.

Related Videos

jjmccarthy.jpg
55
McCarthy: ‘There’s a lot of meat left on the bone’
nbc_nfl_vrabelpresser_251102.jpg
57
Vrabel: This is a group that ‘always wants more’
nbc_fnia_minjeffersonft_251102.jpg
04:21
FNIA Facetime: Jefferson glad McCarthy is back
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
08:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_roto_hunter_251031.jpg
01:22
Hunter placed on IR with knee injury
nbc_roto_jackson_251031.jpg
01:13
Jackson makes big impact in return vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_collins_251031.jpg
01:03
Collins clears concussion protocol, will play
DarnoldFNIACLIP10-31.jpg
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
GarrettDarnoldMPX.jpg
22:29
Darnold reflects on each of his NFL stops
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251031.jpg
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251031.jpg
06:13
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustration_251031.jpg
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9
nbc_ffhh_kmurray_251031.jpg
01:58
Murray return does not change status of AZ offense
nbc_ffhh_swiftstevemarks_251031.jpg
05:04
Swift among RB injuries to watch for NFL Week 9
nbc_ffhh_mclaurinout_251031.jpg
03:16
Can Samuel fill the McLaurin-sized void for WAS?
nbc_ffhh_jagswrs_251031.jpg
05:13
Impacts of Hunter and Thomas Jr. injuries to JAX
nbc_ffhh_archanewaddle_251031.jpg
02:57
Debating Achane and Waddle’s fantasy value for MIA
nbc_ffhh_ravenspc_251031.jpg
02:43
Andrews ‘touchdown-dependent’ in Ravens offense
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
05:15
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_roto_tvbestbets_251031.jpg
01:15
NFL Week 9 best bets: Take Colts, Seahawks to win
nbc_roto_mvpfavorites_251031.jpg
02:18
Expect Love, Taylor to challenge Mahomes for MVP
nbc_roto_azatdal_251031.jpg
02:14
‘Excellent’ Cowboys should cover vs. Cardinals
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
05:50
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
09:32
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartv3_251031.jpg
05:11
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be
nbc_pft_cardsqb_251031.jpg
05:38
Cardinals yet to announce starting QB for MNF
nbc_pft_dolphinstalks_251031.jpg
10:03
Frustration boils over for Dolphins fans
nbc_pft_jwilliamslions_251031.jpg
04:45
Could Lions be getting more out of Williams?
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_251031.jpg
06:54
‘Wheels are already off’ with McDaniel in Miami
nbc_pft_ravensafcnorth_251031.jpg
08:36
Ravens back in race for AFC North crown

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_byron_251102.jpg
02:37
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
nbc_nas_briscoe_251102.jpg
01:47
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
01:44
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win
nbc_nas_hamlin_251102.jpg
01:07
Hamlin: Cup win was ‘not meant to be’
nbc_nas_finish_251102.jpg
01:48
Watch Cup Series Championship’s dramatic finish
nbc_nas_larsoncelebration_251102.jpg
02:36
Larson celebrates second Cup Championship win
nbc_nba_nopvsokc_251102.jpg
01:59
HLs: Thunder dominate Pelicans to stay undefeated
nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_251102.jpg
01:51
Larson and Briscoe run into flat tires in Phoenix
nbc_nas_svgbriscoe_251102.jpg
02:18
Briscoe loses tire but catches fortunate break
nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
02:31
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
04:56
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4
nbc_pl_lowedown_251102.jpg
05:37
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251102.jpg
08:15
PL Update: Haaland, City pick apart Cherries
oly_fsmen_malininfreeskatewin_251102.jpg
08:16
Malinin records highest free skate score ever
nbc_pl_forcefeeding_251102.jpg
03:54
Neville, Dixon try different American foods
nbc_pl_pepintvw_251102.jpg
03:05
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_haalandintvw_251102.jpg
01:53
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_mcboustudioreax_251102.jpg
02:06
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
nbc_pl_mcvbouehl_251102.jpg
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_mcthirdgoal_251102.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
nbc_pl_mcsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:25
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boufirstgoal_251102.jpg
02:00
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
nbc_pl_mcfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:40
Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_westhamvnewcastleehlv2_251102.jpg
15:16
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
GettyImages-2244160323_copy.jpg
02:19
West Ham upset ‘lethargic’ Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamfinalgoal_251102.jpg
01:12
Soucek seals West Ham’s 3-1 win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:08
Botman’s own goal gives West Ham shock 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_whfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:20
Paqueta blasts West Ham level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlefirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:36
Murphy drills Newcastle 1-0 in front of West Ham