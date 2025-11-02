Young: Panthers' 'confidence never wavered' vs. GB

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What Drivers Said at Phoenix after NASCAR Cup title for Kyle Larson, win for Ryan Blaney
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Kyle Larson outduels Denny Hamlin on overtime restart for second NASCAR Cup championship
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What Drivers Said at Phoenix after NASCAR Cup title for Kyle Larson, win for Ryan Blaney
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Kyle Larson outduels Denny Hamlin on overtime restart for second NASCAR Cup championship
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
Young: Panthers' 'confidence never wavered' vs. GB
November 2, 2025 06:31 PM
Bryce Young credits the Carolina Panthers' defense for staying stout against the Green Bay Packers and explains why the offense had a great mentality on the game-wining drive.
Related Videos
55
McCarthy: ‘There’s a lot of meat left on the bone’
57
Vrabel: This is a group that ‘always wants more’
04:21
FNIA Facetime: Jefferson glad McCarthy is back
08:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
01:22
Hunter placed on IR with knee injury
01:13
Jackson makes big impact in return vs. Dolphins
01:03
Collins clears concussion protocol, will play
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
22:29
Darnold reflects on each of his NFL stops
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
06:13
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9
01:58
Murray return does not change status of AZ offense
05:04
Swift among RB injuries to watch for NFL Week 9
03:16
Can Samuel fill the McLaurin-sized void for WAS?
05:13
Impacts of Hunter and Thomas Jr. injuries to JAX
02:57
Debating Achane and Waddle’s fantasy value for MIA
02:43
Andrews ‘touchdown-dependent’ in Ravens offense
05:15
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
01:15
NFL Week 9 best bets: Take Colts, Seahawks to win
02:18
Expect Love, Taylor to challenge Mahomes for MVP
02:14
‘Excellent’ Cowboys should cover vs. Cardinals
05:50
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
09:32
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
05:11
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be
05:38
Cardinals yet to announce starting QB for MNF
10:03
Frustration boils over for Dolphins fans
04:45
Could Lions be getting more out of Williams?
06:54
‘Wheels are already off’ with McDaniel in Miami
08:36
Ravens back in race for AFC North crown
Latest Clips
02:37
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
01:47
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
01:44
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win
01:07
Hamlin: Cup win was ‘not meant to be’
01:48
Watch Cup Series Championship’s dramatic finish
02:36
Larson celebrates second Cup Championship win
01:59
HLs: Thunder dominate Pelicans to stay undefeated
01:51
Larson and Briscoe run into flat tires in Phoenix
02:18
Briscoe loses tire but catches fortunate break
02:31
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
04:56
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4
05:37
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’
08:15
PL Update: Haaland, City pick apart Cherries
08:16
Malinin records highest free skate score ever
03:54
Neville, Dixon try different American foods
03:05
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
01:53
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
02:06
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10
01:15
O’Reilly slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
01:25
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
02:00
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
01:40
Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth
15:16
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
02:19
West Ham upset ‘lethargic’ Newcastle
01:12
Soucek seals West Ham’s 3-1 win over Newcastle
01:08
Botman’s own goal gives West Ham shock 2-1 lead
01:20
Paqueta blasts West Ham level with Newcastle
01:36
Murphy drills Newcastle 1-0 in front of West Ham
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue