Patrick: Allen is 'problem and solution' for Bills
The Dan Patrick Show recaps the Bills' MNF loss to the Broncos, weighing whether they blame Josh Allen or Sean McDermott more for Buffalo's struggles and whether the Bills can turn their disappointing season around.
It’s a ‘dark Tuesday’ in Buffalo after MNF loss
Steve Tasker joins the Dan Patrick Show to reflect on the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Broncos, why Josh Allen has been throwing more interceptions recently and more.
Can Lamar make MVP push to close season?
The FFHH crew picks out some futures bets from DraftKings Sportsbook, including Lamar Jackson and CeeDee Lamb's odds for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, respectively.
Is Diggs’ poor game a blip or a concern?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson offer their fantasy takeaways from a wild Monday Night Football game that could cause concerns for the Bills’ attack.
Dobbs, Russ among Week 11 QB waiver wire options
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson break down what Joshua Dobbs, Matthew Stafford and other widely available quarterbacks can provide from a fantasy perspective in Week 11.
Cooks, Brown can help at WR off waivers
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the top waiver wire options for fantasy football owners in need of wide receiver help in Week 11.
Can Singletary build on huge fantasy day?
Matthew Berry explains why Devin Singletary, Ty Chandler and other running backs could pay dividends as Week 11 waiver wire additions.
Berry breaks down late-season waiver strategy
Matthew Berry and Co. talk about the ways you can adjust your waiver wire strategy late in the season to gain an edge in your fantasy football league.
Lamb confident he’s ‘the top WR in this game’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons give credit to CeeDee Lamb for being the only player to have three straight games with 10+ catches and 150+ receiving yards since at least 1970.
Sutton makes ‘unbelievable effort’ for TD catch
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a close look back at Courtland Sutton’s astounding TD, which was the least probable TD catch of the Next Gen Stats era.
Allen knows Bills played ‘a lot of bad football’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on why at some point, past success is not an indication of the future, and take a deep dive on the remaining games the Bills have this season.
Smith is on the hot seat amid QB predicament
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how concerned Arthur Smith should be, examine the QB situation with Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder and give an outlook for the Falcons this season.