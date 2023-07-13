Patrick depicts top 'greatest mysteries' in sports

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit
MX RedBud Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek.JPG
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_carmichaelstewartintv_230713.jpg
Can Jett Lawrence go perfect in Pro Motocross?
nbc_rugby_ilonamaherbodyimage_230713.jpg
Maher details importance of body positivity
nbc_smx_30board_230713.jpg
Webb leaves Red Bull KTM; Southwick locals shine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit
MX RedBud Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek.JPG
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_carmichaelstewartintv_230713.jpg
Can Jett Lawrence go perfect in Pro Motocross?
nbc_rugby_ilonamaherbodyimage_230713.jpg
Maher details importance of body positivity
nbc_smx_30board_230713.jpg
Webb leaves Red Bull KTM; Southwick locals shine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Patrick depicts top 'greatest mysteries' in sports

July 13, 2023 03:01 PM
Dan Patrick discusses the top five greatest mysteries in sports history, highlighted by the 1973 battle of the sexes landing No. 1.
Up Next
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_230713.jpg
14:29
Florio: ‘Now’s the time’ Barkley can use leverage
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_230713__965488.jpg
3:55
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans’ injury history a red flag?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
5:43
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
8:52
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230713.jpg
8:34
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230712.jpg
5:42
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 8 Shanahan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230712.jpg
18:11
PFT Mailbag: Could Watson win MVP one day?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_gamblinginfo_230712__080846.jpg
4:17
Gambling could compromise agent-player relations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_gruden_230712.jpg
12:37
Florio: Gruden is ‘serious’ about taking down NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_jetshardknocks_230712.jpg
3:05
Jets named a Hard Knocks team despite reluctance
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230711.jpg
23:08
PFT Mailbag: Landing spots for USC’s Williams
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_vrabel_230711.jpg
6:06
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 9 Vrabel
Now Playing