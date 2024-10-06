Watch Now
Steelers' Washington is an under-the-radar SNF bet
Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry agree Steelers TE Darnell Washington could be worth an extended look from bettors in Pittsburgh's clash with Dallas on Sunday Night Football.
Berry believes Cardinals’ Murray will bounce back
Matthew Berry projects the rest-of-season outlook for his 'Ride or Die' pick Kyler Murray, detailing why his rapport with Marvin Harrison Jr. and return of Trey McBride are reasons for optimism.
Lamb, Fields lead Cowboys-Steelers player props
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal their favorite bets for the Week 5 slate with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, including looks at Justin Fields, CeeDee Lamb and others on Sunday Night Football.
Expect a ‘different’ version of Fields vs. Cowboys
Matthew Berry & Co. look ahead to Cowboys vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, explaining why Dallas' offense is "one-dimensional" outside of its stars and how Justin Fields can step up.
Watt’s ability ‘to rise up’ helps define him
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sits down with Tony Dungy to share his thoughts on All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt and what defines the former Defensive Player of the Year on the field.
Tomlin, Dungy break down film on Watt, Lamb
Mike Tomlin and Tony Dungy break down game film on All-Pros T.J. Watt and CeeDee Lamb ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers look ahead to the NFL Week 5 slate, arguing that Brandon Aiyuk could right the ship, both Bengals running backs are startable and Jordan Whittington could make an impact.
Week 5 pick-up lines: Smith-Njigba, Reed overs
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers try to sell Matthew Berry on their NFL Week 5 pick-up lines, with Jaxon Smith Njigba's and Jayden Reed's overs both enticing plays.
Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to offer up some under-the-radar players worth a look in fantasy football, including the Panthers' Xavier Legette, Colts' Trey Sermon and Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert.
Pump brakes on Pitts; Robinson a ‘mid-tier RB2'?
FFHH gives their fantasy takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons' thrilling win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including Drake London's big game, caution on Kyle Pitts and some concerns with Bijan Robinson's usage.
Rather have Mayfield or Cousins in fantasy?
FFHH breaks down Thursday's Bucs-Falcons thriller, wondering whether they'd rather have Baker Mayfield or Kirk Cousins in fantasy the rest of the way, highlighting Cade Otton's viable outing and discussing the Bucs' RBs.
Cousins breaks down Falcons’ OT win vs. Buccaneers
Kirk Cousins joins Dan Patrick from a Waffle House parking lot to discuss the Atlanta Falcons' thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, explaining how he was "faster" in his decision making Thursday night.