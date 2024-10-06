Steelers' Washington is an under-the-radar SNF bet

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

How they finished in the 450 Overall at Fox Raceway
Team Australia wins Motocross of Nations for first time in 2024, Team USA second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2024 season
Screenshot 2024-10-06 at 10.02.12 AM.png
Wenyi Ding wins Asia-Pacific Amateur, though could decline major invites to turn pro

Top Clips

nbc_pl_welbeckintv_241006.jpg
Welbeck: Hurzeler has been ‘brilliant’ at Brighton
nbc_pl_angeintv_241006.jpg
Postecoglou ‘gutted’ about Spurs’ loss to Brighton
nbc_pl_bhatotpostmatch_241006.jpg
Brighton punish Tottenham’s ‘stubbornness’ in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

How they finished in the 450 Overall at Fox Raceway
Team Australia wins Motocross of Nations for first time in 2024, Team USA second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2024 season
Screenshot 2024-10-06 at 10.02.12 AM.png
Wenyi Ding wins Asia-Pacific Amateur, though could decline major invites to turn pro

Top Clips

nbc_pl_welbeckintv_241006.jpg
Welbeck: Hurzeler has been ‘brilliant’ at Brighton
nbc_pl_angeintv_241006.jpg
Postecoglou ‘gutted’ about Spurs’ loss to Brighton
nbc_pl_bhatotpostmatch_241006.jpg
Brighton punish Tottenham’s ‘stubbornness’ in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Steelers' Washington is an under-the-radar SNF bet

October 6, 2024 01:15 PM
Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry agree Steelers TE Darnell Washington could be worth an extended look from bettors in Pittsburgh's clash with Dallas on Sunday Night Football.
Up Next
berry_mpx_1.jpg
1:44
Berry believes Cardinals’ Murray will bounce back
Now Playing
ceedee.jpg
8:46
Lamb, Fields lead Cowboys-Steelers player props
Now Playing
mpx_steelers.jpg
2:42
Expect a ‘different’ version of Fields vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tomlinonwatt_241005.jpg
5:13
Watt’s ability ‘to rise up’ helps define him
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tomlindungyfilm_241005.jpg
14:27
Tomlin, Dungy break down film on Watt, Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241004.jpg
4:09
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_241004.jpg
3:07
Week 5 pick-up lines: Smith-Njigba, Reed overs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dennyseg_241004.jpg
5:14
Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_241004.jpg
14:25
Pump brakes on Pitts; Robinson a ‘mid-tier RB2'?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mayfieldcousins_241004.jpg
17:17
Rather have Mayfield or Cousins in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_kirkcousins_241004.jpg
9:02
Cousins breaks down Falcons’ OT win vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
5:11
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
Now Playing